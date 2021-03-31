Michael Carter Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

The North Carolina Tar Heels’ dominating backfield featured two 1,000-yard rushers, led by three-star prospect Michael Carter. The senior would be ideal for a team looking for a complementary back. He catches the ball well out of the backfield and is quick and elusive in space, with speed to make big plays.

College Production

Despite splitting time with fellow NFL Draft prospect Jevonte Williams for the past two seasons, Carter still finished his career as the fourth-highest rusher in Tar Heels history. He amassed 3,404 yards rushing, 22 touchdowns and averaged 6.6 yards per attempt in four years. Carter’s more attractive aspect to NFL teams could be his pass-catching ability, where he finished with 82 career receptions, 656 yards and an additional six scores.

Tape Review: Strengths and Weaknesses

There is a lot to like when watching Carter play. He does not have elite speed, but he quickly gets into open space and makes big plays with his elusiveness. Carter accelerates quickly through holes and does not take long to get to top speed on receptions. Another trait that stands out frequently is his patience and vision. Carter is excellent at waiting for the hole to develop and using his blockers. Combined with his natural ability to catch passes, Carter is a great candidate to get heavy usage in the passing game where he can operate in space.

At 5-foot-8, 203 pounds, Carter does not have the ideal size to be a three-down back in the NFL. However, he is strong enough to break through arm tackles and be a good blocker in pass protection. He has the skills to be more than just a third-down back, but is not likely to be the bell cow that fantasy managers covet.

