Myron Mitchell Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

Buried among some bigger names is Myron Mitchell, a dynamic and raw wide receiver prospect from Alabama-Birmingham. Mitchell is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound playmaker who can develop into a contributor at the next level. Prior to enrolling at UAB for his junior and senior seasons, Mitchell played at Butler Community College in the prestigious Kansas Jayhawks Community College Conference.

College Production

During his two seasons for the Blazers, Mitchell recorded 63 receptions for 990 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. He averaged 15.7 yards per reception, a number that should catch the eye of fantasy football players looking for the potential of explosive production. He also returned kickoffs and punts for UAB. In 23 career returns, he has an average of 21.6 yards per return and a touchdown.

Film Review: Strengths and Weaknesses

He still remains a raw prospect, but certain traits pop out on his tape evaluation which suggests a high ceiling for Mitchell. He has fluid body movements, quick change of direction ability, and demonstrates a good vertical. He speeds up quickly and moves well in short shape. He has consistent hands, good body control and is a danger to defenders when he has space to operate after the catch.

To reach his full potential, Mitchell needs to develop his route-running technique past the simple tree he currently runs. Although effective in space, Mitchell’s touches look manufactured at UAB; something that does not always translate well to the next level. He has inconsistent body positioning and does not create space downfield as consistent as he will need to in the NFL to be successful.

