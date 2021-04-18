Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Search

Myron Mitchell Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

Looking at the fantasy football outlook for Myron Mitchell.
Author:
Publish date:

Buried among some bigger names is Myron Mitchell, a dynamic and raw wide receiver prospect from Alabama-Birmingham. Mitchell is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound playmaker who can develop into a contributor at the next level. Prior to enrolling at UAB for his junior and senior seasons, Mitchell played at Butler Community College in the prestigious Kansas Jayhawks Community College Conference.

College Production

During his two seasons for the Blazers, Mitchell recorded 63 receptions for 990 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. He averaged 15.7 yards per reception, a number that should catch the eye of fantasy football players looking for the potential of explosive production. He also returned kickoffs and punts for UAB. In 23 career returns, he has an average of 21.6 yards per return and a touchdown.

Film Review: Strengths and Weaknesses

He still remains a raw prospect, but certain traits pop out on his tape evaluation which suggests a high ceiling for Mitchell. He has fluid body movements, quick change of direction ability, and demonstrates a good vertical. He speeds up quickly and moves well in short shape. He has consistent hands, good body control and is a danger to defenders when he has space to operate after the catch.

To reach his full potential, Mitchell needs to develop his route-running technique past the simple tree he currently runs. Although effective in space, Mitchell’s touches look manufactured at UAB; something that does not always translate well to the next level. He has inconsistent body positioning and does not create space downfield as consistent as he will need to in the NFL to be successful. 

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.

USATSI_15331984
Fantasy Football

Myron Mitchell Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

RECIJ7CHPFC7JNT75LRZYY3OYA
Mocks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

516bef3f-340c-4605-afd4-8f50cc190790
News

FCF Standouts Seek Shot At HUB Football CAMP

USATSI_13607861
Fantasy Football

Sage Surratt Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

951981074-2018-nfl-draft.jpg
Mocks

Cleveland Browns 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

USATSI_15162079
Scouting Reports

Teven Jenkins - Offensive Tackle Oklahoma State Cowboys 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

USATSI_10328547
Scouting Reports

Rashawn Slater - Offensive Tackle Northwestern Wildcats 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

USATSI_13538361
Scouting Reports

Alaric Jackson - Offensive Tackle Iowa Hawkeyes 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

images
News

Jim Mora Jr. talks Atlanta Falcons and Fourth Overall Pick