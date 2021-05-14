NFL Team Dynasty Fantasy Football Profile: Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles 2020 season was about as strenuous as you could make it. Carson Wentz was angry before the season even started with the team taking Jalen Hurts in round two of the NFL Draft. A list of injuries a mile long, mainly along the offensive line, led to the Eagles setting an all-time NFL record for the most different starting offensive line combinations in one season. Carson Wentz gets benched for Jalen Hurts, causing a massive rift in the locker room between Carson Wentz and former head coach Doug Pederson. Jalen Hurts performed well to keep the Eagles in the fight for the division until the last week of the season. Then an inexplicable benching of Jalen Hurts in a close week 17 game was the final nail in the coffin on the 2020 season for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Massive changes followed the 2020 season. Doug Pederson was fired and Carson Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts just three years after the Eagles won Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots. The Eagles hired Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator, Nick Sirianni, to be the new head coach. In the months since his hiring, Sirianni has been asked multiple times if Jalen Hurts is the starting quarterback for the Eagles and he has failed to name him the starter. However, with only one other quarterback on the roster, Joe Flacco, the chances are high that Hurts will be the week one starter for the Eagles.

Free Agency Impact

The Eagles free-agent period is more about who left the team than who signed. Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackon, Malik Jackson and Vinny Curry departed a roster that was in desperate need of an infusion of youth. Greg Ward, the team leader in receptions (81) over the last two seasons, was retained on a one-year deal. Boston Scott was also kept on a one-year deal to help the backfield depth behind the presumable starter, Miles Sanders.

In an odd sense, the big landing of the free-agent period for the Eagles was Joe Flacco. Areas that Hurts struggled in during his time as a starter last year were his accuracy and pocket presence. According to Pro Football Reference, Flacco enters 2021 with a career completion percentage of 61.7%, and he is someone who made a living in the pocket as a quarterback that did not have a lot of mobility. At 36 years old, he is at the tail end of his career but could be an excellent mentor to Jalen Hurts. Flacco has spent the last three years in the mentor role between his jobs with the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos and New York Jets. Each year he seems more involved on the sideline with the young starter. If Flacco can continue to do that, it will take pressure off the new coaching staff and the Eagles to help speed up Hurts’ complete transition to the NFL style of play.

Rookie Recap

Philadelphia entered the 2021 draft needing one thing desperately: help at the wide receiver position. After a trade down to 12 with the Miami Dolphins and trading back up to pick ten with the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles were able to take, arguably, the best receiver in the draft DeVonta Smith. Heisman Trophy winner and Jalen Hurts’ teammate at the University of Alabama was just what the doctor ordered for this team to help start rebuilding the offense. He

will be the Eagles top target at wide receiver on day one and give Hurts a familiar face to target on Sundays. His presence will also free up last year’s first-round pick Jalen Reagor for more opportunities, and they will complement each other nicely in an offense that is poised to be much more explosive in 2021.

In the fifth round, the Eagles selected running back Kenneth Gainwell out of the University of Memphis. It was a surprise to some that he was still available in round five due to his explosive play-making ability and pass-catching ability he displayed in college. Still, he fits the Eagles new coaching staff ideally. Sirianni was the offensive coordinator for one of the best dual-threat backfields in the NFL last year, with the Colts using Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines in all kinds of different situations to keep teams guessing. Expect Sirianni to deploy Miles Sanders and Gainwell the same way with the Eagles.

Dynasty Fantasy Football Players to Target

1. DeVonta Smith - This one is a no-brainer. If not the best, Smith had one of the best years by a wide receiver in the history of college football in arguably the best conference in college football. He already has a report with Jalen Hurts from their short time together at Alabama. He will have defense’s attention, but the target volume will make Smith a top fantasy option for years to come.

2. Miles Sanders - A rough sophomore season for Miles Sanders will have him slipping down in value to some, but do not waiver. As stated earlier, the Eagles set a record in 2020 with the most offensive line combinations in NFL history for one season. Sanders still totaled over 1,000 total yards and six touchdowns. Help at the wide receiver position will open him up even more, and expect Sanders to have a big year and 2021.

3. Jalen Hurts - Presumably the starter in 2021 he will have value, but this feels like a prove-it year for Jalen Hurts; otherwise, he might be moved elsewhere, which is why he is not higher. The Eagles have two first-round picks next year, and if they finish towards the bottom of the league again, there is a thought they could move on with the new coaching staff who did not bring him in. When he is on the field, though, Jalen Hurts will be a fantasy superstar for you. His rushing ability is elite, and that alone puts him near the top ten already. Proceed with caution on the long-term view of Jalen Hurts, but with short-term fireworks for your team.

4. Jalen Reagor - The 2020 first-round pick dealt with a thumb injury that held him out for five whole weeks plus having to be eased back into the swing of things on his return, but we saw in flashes the talent Reagor has. Going into 2021, more stability in the locker room and at the quarterback position, playing on the opposite side of the field from DeVonta Smith, and staying off of the injury list will make Reagor someone you can buy low on now who could pay off nicely.

5. Dallas Goedert - Officially, he missed five games in 2020. He was knocked out early in week four, missed four games, and only one target on his return in week eight, and then sat out week 17, so, essentially, he only has that stat line of a nine-game season, and he nearly topped all of his career highs. 2021 could finally be the year we get the breakout we have all been waiting for from Dallas Goedert, especially if Zach Ertz is moved before week one.

Fantasy Football Sleeper: Kenneth Gainwell

In a perfect world, Gainwell would’ve ended up somewhere like Arizona, where he is behind the incumbent starter, eventually surpass him and become the lead back. However, he lands in probably the next best option with the way Nick Sirianni’s offense is going to work. As eluded to earlier, think Nyheim Hines. Last year Hines had 152 total touches with 63 catches, 862 total yards, and seven touchdowns. Gainwell might not reach those numbers in year one, but he will see work in the backfield and the slot during his rookie season, and he will use his explosiveness to make some huge plays for the Eagles and your fantasy team.