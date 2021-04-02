Rhamondre Stevenson Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

After missing the first five games of the 2020 season due to suspension, senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson made his presence felt in a big way down the stretch. He is a big, physical runner who is more than capable of handling a large workload and, due to limited exposure, this season could end up being a massive value for fantasy football managers.

College Production

After beginning his collegiate career with the Cerritos College Falcons, Stevenson became one of the most highly regarded junior college prospects in the country. In 2018 with the Falcons, he ran for 2,111 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. He joined the Sooners in 2019 and appeared in 19 games over his time at Oklahoma. His suspension shortened 2020 season was his best with the Sooners, rushing for 665 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 211 receiving yards.

Film Review: Strengths and Weaknesses

Measuring in at 5’11” and weighing in at 227 pounds, Stevenson is an absolute nightmare to tackle in the open field for defenders. He shows patience behind the line of scrimmage to go along with the vision to identify rushing lanes. A nasty stiff-arm is one the best things he has in his repertoire to make things difficult on defenders, especially at the second level. For a back of his size, he shows off surprisingly natural hands and should be able to increase his receiving usage at the professional level. He is built to withstand the grind of being an early-down runner in the NFL and his receiving usage will help keep him on the field as often as possible.

It’s disappointing that Stevenson does not have a tremendous statistical season to show for his time at Oklahoma due to the suspension in 2020. Still, he made the most of every single opportunity he had after returning. He likely won't be mistaken for a track star but that’s to be expected with a running back of his size. Despite being a bigger back, he shows off nimble feet and certainly shouldn’t be classified as slow. He will likely land as part of a committee early on in his career but could be in store for more thanks to his capability as a receiver. There is potential for Stevenson to end up a massive steal for fantasy managers based on where he is likely to go in rookie drafts. If he lands in a situation where he is thrust into a three-down role early on in his career, the results could be mouth-watering.

