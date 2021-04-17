Sage Surratt Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

After opting out of the 2020 college football season amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic, Sage Surratt is a name who has slipped a bit under the radar in a crowded wide receiver class. A big-bodied wideout (6’2”, 215 pounds) who excels in contested catch situations, Surratt could find himself catching plenty of touchdowns for a professional team and providing just as much fantasy football value because of it.

College Production

Although he only appeared in 19 games for Wake Forest, Surratt flashed enough in limited opportunity for fans to see the appeal. After redshirting in 2017, he posted totals of 41 receptions for 581 yards and four touchdowns in his 2018 season. As a redshirt sophomore in 2019, Surratt enjoyed his true breakout despite only appearing in nine games due to injury. He posted career highs in receptions (66), receiving yards (1,001) and receiving touchdowns (11) and was named First Team All-ACC in addition to being a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist.

Film Review: Strengths and Weaknesses

Contested catch situations are where Surratt shows off his most desirable traits. He can use his frame to create separation from defenders and shield them from the ball akin to a power forward boxing out beneath the rim. The ability he has to win at the catch point should allow him to flourish as a red-zone weapon in the NFL. He has natural hands and catching the ball never looks like a struggle for him. Even though he won’t ever be mistaken for a true vertical threat, his combination of top-notch hands, strength and catch radius still allow him to win vertically when given the opportunity.

From an athletic standpoint, Surratt does not possess the long speed or yards after catch ability that many professional teams will covet. He has the tools to make up for those deficiencies in other ways and could find himself cast as a red-zone weapon early on in his career with the potential for much more down the road.

