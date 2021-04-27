Sam Ehlinger Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

When the play breaks down is where Sam Ehlinger shows off his best traits. Leadership traits are plentiful with Ehlinger and should help him latch on with a team in the NFL. He stands 6’1” and weighs in at 220 pounds and has good enough size for the quarterback position at the next level.

College Production

Ehlinger appeared in 46 games over his four-year career with the University of Texas. Completed 62.5% of his passes for his career and averaged over seven yards per passing attempt. His best statistical season came during his junior season in 2019, where he threw for 3,663 yards and 32 touchdowns. He added another 663 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground in that same season. He rushed for 33 touchdowns for his career. He was voted Second Team All-Big 12 in 2020.

Film Review: Strengths and Weaknesses

There is youthful energy in the way Ehlinger plays quarterback. He thrives when things go off script and he has the opportunity to improvise. He is a willing and able runner and has adequate size to handle a rushing workload. His competitive drive and leadership traits are off the charts and he has an infectious presence his teammates seem to feed off. The ability he has to throw with anticipation is undoubtedly one of the most vital parts of his game.

As fun as he is to watch, Ehlinger has below-average arm strength and streaky accuracy as a passer. The odds are stacked against him in landing a starting quarterback job. Still, his character, energy and leadership ability make him a solid bet to stick on an NFL roster as a developmental backup. If he does see time as a starter, his fantasy value will indeed be supplemented by his ability to run the football. Ehlinger can be targeted as a dart throw in the deepest of rookie drafts in superflex formats.