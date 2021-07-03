SFB11: Five Under The Radar Running Backs

NFL Draft Bible is honored to compete in the 11th Annual Scott Fish Bowl (#SFB11), the premier pro-am tournament of fantasy football, uniting industry professionals, athletes, celebrities and fans for charity. The 2021 event features nearly 2,000 participants from around the world, including NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella (@ricserritella).

The fun kicks off on Monday, July 5th, so be sure to follow @ScottFish24 for live updates throughout the drafts! In honor of the event, here are five value-play running backs worth considering for SFB11 and all fantasy football formats:

Chase Edmonds could be on his way to a big year for your fantasy football team.

Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals

A sleeping giant, Edmonds is in line for an increased workload in 2021 and is primed to bust out. Going back to his days at Fordham, Edmonds has proved capable of handling the workload and moving the chains. In fact, an argument could be made that Edmonds is a more hard-nosed runner than his counterpart James Connor. If healthy, Edmonds could emerge as a top 10 RB value.

Projection: 150 carries, 720 rushing yards, 60 catches, 500 receiving yards, eight touchdowns

Miles Sanders has been a key factor in the Eagles offense and could help you win a fantasy football title.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Opportunity awaits for Sanders, who has flashed in spurts but will be leaned on heavily to carry the workload in Philadelphia, as the team continues to develop Jalen Hurts. While injuries have prevented Sanders from completing a full season, he should be viewed as potential RB2, at RB3 draft value. His dual threat run/catch skill-set holds even more appeal in PPR leagues.

Projection: 189 carries, 945 rushing yards, 44 catches, 365 receiving yards, nine touchdowns

J.K. Dobbins is entering his second year in the NFL and is ready to take his game to the next level.

J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens

With Mark Ingram (Houston Texans) out of the picture, Dobbins provides more upside than teammate Gus Edwards, who is sure to get his own share of goal line touches. However, it’s Dobbins who possesses the home run speed to take it to the house. He seemed to get stronger as the season wore on as a rookie and should only continue to improve his overall production.

Projection: 172 carries, 965 rushing yards, 24 catches, 165 receiving yards, nine touchdowns

We saw Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back James Robinson have a big rookie year, can Khalil Herbert be the next rookie running back to sneak in under the radar?

Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears

Don’t be surprised to see Herbert emerge as the feature back by season’s end in Chicago. The rookie runner has an extra gear, which the streaky David Montgomery doesn’t own. Herbert owners will require patience, as his value will likely come during the second half of the NFL season; he is even more valuable in dynasty league formats.

Projection: 125 carries, 625 rushing yards, 15 catches, 120 receiving yards, six touchdowns

Qadree Ollison could find himself in line for a big role next year.

Qadree Ollison, Atlanta Falcons

Someone has to tote the rock and Ollison finds himself in line to receive as much work as any back currently on the roster. A power runner, he is sure to pick up a handful of cheap touchdown scores inside the red zone. Ollison is worth a late-round flier who could be a valuable fill-in play during bye weeks/injuries due to his potential to score on a weekly basis.

Projection: 150 carries, 550 rushing yards, 10 catches, 100 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns

