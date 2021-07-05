SFB11: Five Under The Radar Tight Ends

NFL Draft Bible is honored to compete in the 11th Annual Scott Fish Bowl (#SFB11), the premier pro-am tournament of fantasy football, uniting industry professionals, athletes, celebrities and fans for charity. The 2021 event features nearly 2,000 participants from around the world, including NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella (@ricserritella).

The fun kicks off on Monday, July 5th, so be sure to follow @ScottFish24 for live updates throughout the drafts! In honor of the event, here are five value-play tight ends worth considering for SFB11 and all fantasy football formats:

Robert Tonyan had a breakout season last year and will look to build off of that momentum, with or without Aaron Rodgers.

Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers

At what point do we begin to associate Tonyan Jr. amongst the best in the game at his position? He possesses that type of potential. The converted wide out could be even more dangerous with the addition of Amari Rodgers in the slot. Plenty will doubt that he can repeat his 11-touchdown performance of a year ago. However, don’t be surprised for the encore, assuming Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback of course.

Projection: 65 catches, 760 receiving yards, 12 touchdowns

Logan Thomas had a solid year for Washington last year and will look to continue that success this coming year.

Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team

A former quarterback, Thomas enjoyed a breakout season in 2020, becoming a reliable underneath target and red zone threat. His hard work and dedication to the transition has finally begun to show and he could continue to thrive with new signal-caller Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is sure to take advantage of the size/speed mismatch that Thomas presents.

Projection: 82 catches, 835 receiving yards, eight touchdowns

Jared Cook has proven to be a reliable tight end in the NFL and should be a quality tight end for The Scott Fish Bowl.

Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers

Slow and steady wins the race; Cook has aged like fine wine, enjoying some of his most productive seasons in his 30’s. With the Bolts expected to have a lightning strike offensive type of attack and the way quarterback Justin Herbert favored his tight ends, it makes for a promising upside for the free agent acquisition

Projection: 45 catches, 640 receiving yards, eight touchdowns

With Kyle Rudolph out of the picture, Irv Smith Jr. should have plenty of opportunities to score big for your fantasy football team.

Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings

It’s sink or swim time for Smith who oozes potential but has yet to put it all together. With Kyle Rudolph signing with the New York Giants during the offseason, Smith is now in position to capitalize on an increased role. If the light bulb turns on, he can be relied upon as a dependable TE2 or backup option for fantasy purposes.

Projection: 50 catches, 550 receiving yards, seven touchdowns

The Seahawks new tight end, Gerald Everett, will look to find success with his new team.

Gerald Everett, Seattle Seahawks

Early indications are that Everett could be in line for a sneaky good season in Seattle. The change of scenery could prove beneficial for all parties, as the Seahawks are in need of a dependable pass-catcher at tight end and will know how to maximize his athletic profile.

Projection: 52 catches, 585 receiving yards, five touchdowns

