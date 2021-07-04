SFB11: Five Under The Radar Wide Receivers

NFL Draft Bible is honored to compete in the 11th Annual Scott Fish Bowl (#SFB11), the premier pro-am tournament of fantasy football, uniting industry professionals, athletes, celebrities and fans for charity. The 2021 event features nearly 2,000 participants from around the world, including NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella (@ricserritella).

The fun kicks off on Monday, July 5th, so be sure to follow @ScottFish24 for live updates throughout the drafts! In honor of the event, here are five value-play wide receivers worth considering for SFB11 and all fantasy football formats:

Gabriel Davis is ready to have a big year for the Buffalo Bills as they look to compete for a Super Bowl.

Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills

Most fantasy football owners will be sure to target Stefon Diggs early and often but buying-in on a piece of the Josh Allen timeshare this upcoming season will be extremely valuable. Davis is in line to emerge as the second most targeted wide out on the Bills and flashed some real upside as a rookie. His big play reputation at UCF has followed him into the pros and double-digit touchdowns is well within reach.

Projection: 68 catches, 1,100 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns

Laviska Shenault could be in for a big second season for the Jaguars.

Laviska Shenault, Jacksonville Jaguars

Many may not realize the remarkable rookie year that Shenault posted, considering he was still recovering from a hernia procedure the previous season. This young man plays a grown man style of football and is a threat vertically, in addition to picking up yards after the catch due to his ability to break tackles. Expect Shenault to become the most relied upon target for Trevor Lawrence.

Projection: 82 catches, 1,035 receiving yards, eight touchdowns

Antonio Brown proved last year that he still has plenty left in the tank for another solid year.

Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The future Hall of Fame candidate participated in what amounted to a half of season for the Super Bowl Champions. Projected out over the course of a full year, AB would have been on pace for a 1,000-yard season and that was all while working on getting his legs back underneath him. He is not the elite player he once was but Brown is still capable of producing big weeks and multiple touchdown games.

Projection: 74 catches, 980 receiving yards, eight touchdowns

Mecole Hardman is becoming a rising star and provides points in the kick return game as well.

Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs

Entering his third year, Hardman will be relied upon to start in place of the departed Sammy Watkins (Baltimore Ravens), which could mean a double-down in targets this upcoming season. Hardman possesses rival speed opposite of Tyreek Hill and can blow the top off of a defense on any given play, buckle up!

Projection: 60 catches, 960 receiving yards, eight touchdowns

Hunter Renfrow has proven to be a reliable piece in the Raiders passing game.

Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders

There is nothing flashy about Renfrow who just seems to get the job done. The crafty route running, savvy instincts and sticky hands should allow for him to have a lengthy career in the NFL. However, he is still flying under the radar in fantasy football leagues and can be had at excellent value.

Projection: 66 catches, 790 receiving yards, six touchdowns

