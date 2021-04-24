Shane Buechele Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

It has been a long journey to get to the NFL Draft for the former highly sought-after 4-star high school recruit. Buechele initially enrolled at and started for the Texas Longhorns. After leading them as a true freshman and sophomore he lost his job to fellow 2021 NFL Draft prospect Sam Ehlinger. Buchele then continued to find success in the state of Texas while leading the SMU Mustangs during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

College Production

If you’re looking for experience at the quarterback position, Buechele is your guy. He has started 46 games for both the Longhorns and Mustangs since 2016. In his 26 games with SMU, he has completed 549 of his 859 attempts, a 64% completion rate. The gunslinger has thrown for 7,054 yards and 57 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

In 2019, Buechele led the American Athletic Conference in passing touchdowns and was second in passing yards. In that same year, he was sixth in the entire country in both categories. He finished top three in the conference in passing competition rate, passing yards, and passing touchdowns in 2020.

Film Review: Strengths and Weaknesses

The 6-1, 207 quarterback brings a big arm to the field and consistent accuracy. He fires off passes in the short and mid-field while making deep ball passes look easy. He leads his weapons around the field with ease and displays high-end ball placement. Buechele is not a pure runner but he does use his mobility well, fully understanding his limitations outside of the pocket and maintaining his mechanics and accuracy while throwing on the run.

His biggest flaws on tape come on the mental side of the game. He struggles at times working through his reads and there are too many examples of him locking into either his pre-snap read or his first read. He lacks pocket awareness, often letting it collapse around him while struggling to feel pressure coming. He does not constantly set his feet while throwing, which leads to a drop-off in accuracy at times.

