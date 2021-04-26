Spencer Brown Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

A downhill runner with the frame to withstand the physicality of the NFL, Spencer Brown is an intriguing late-round prospect at the running back position. Involvement in the passing game is more important than ever before for running backs at the next level and while Brown has room to grow in that regard, he has plenty of talent as a pure runner.

College Production

Measuring in at 5’11” and weighing in at 220 pounds, Brown appeared in 47 games across four seasons for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He exploded for 1,329 rushing yards and ten rushing touchdowns in his freshman season. He posted double-digit rushing touchdowns in three of his four college seasons. After being on the Doak Walker Award Watch list in his freshman season, he went on to be First Team All-Conference USA in 2018 and Second Team All-Conference USA in 2020. He holds school records for rushing yards (4,011), rushing touchdowns (41) and total touchdowns (42).

Film Review: Strengths and Weaknesses

A true throwback player at a position that has changed monumentally over the last few years, Brown shows off excellent vision as a ball carrier. He has the frame capable of handling a lead-back workload and the first would-be tackler rarely brings him down. He has a nose for the end zone, as evidenced by his three seasons of double-digit rushing touchdowns, with no better example than his ten rushing scores in just eight games in 2020.

The lack of involvement in the passing game that Brown has shown throughout his career is troubling for his prospects as a three-down back at the next level, as he has never had more than eight receptions in a season. While he will have to improve in the passing game to have a chance to stick as a lead runner in the NFL, his vision alone will give him a chance to stick on an NFL roster. Brown’s landing spot will influence his fantasy value significantly but he is a player worth monitoring for fantasy managers looking for the next running back diamond in the rough.

