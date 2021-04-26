Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Search

Spencer Brown Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

Looking at the fantasy football outlook for Spencer Brown.
Author:
Publish date:

A downhill runner with the frame to withstand the physicality of the NFL, Spencer Brown is an intriguing late-round prospect at the running back position. Involvement in the passing game is more important than ever before for running backs at the next level and while Brown has room to grow in that regard, he has plenty of talent as a pure runner.

College Production

Measuring in at 5’11” and weighing in at 220 pounds, Brown appeared in 47 games across four seasons for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He exploded for 1,329 rushing yards and ten rushing touchdowns in his freshman season. He posted double-digit rushing touchdowns in three of his four college seasons. After being on the Doak Walker Award Watch list in his freshman season, he went on to be First Team All-Conference USA in 2018 and Second Team All-Conference USA in 2020. He holds school records for rushing yards (4,011), rushing touchdowns (41) and total touchdowns (42).

Film Review: Strengths and Weaknesses

A true throwback player at a position that has changed monumentally over the last few years, Brown shows off excellent vision as a ball carrier. He has the frame capable of handling a lead-back workload and the first would-be tackler rarely brings him down. He has a nose for the end zone, as evidenced by his three seasons of double-digit rushing touchdowns, with no better example than his ten rushing scores in just eight games in 2020.

The lack of involvement in the passing game that Brown has shown throughout his career is troubling for his prospects as a three-down back at the next level, as he has never had more than eight receptions in a season. While he will have to improve in the passing game to have a chance to stick as a lead runner in the NFL, his vision alone will give him a chance to stick on an NFL roster. Brown’s landing spot will influence his fantasy value significantly but he is a player worth monitoring for fantasy managers looking for the next running back diamond in the rough. 

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.

USATSI_15332924
Fantasy Football

Spencer Brown Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

Harbison_rush
Scouting Reports

Tre Harbison III - Running Back Charlotte 49ers Scouting Report

IU-MD-Rapid
Scouting Reports

Stevie Scott III - Running Back Indiana Hoosiers Scouting Report

8686158
Scouting Reports

Tamorrion Terry - Wide Receiver Florida State Seminoles Scouting Report

black_tarik_baylor_a20103
Scouting Reports

Tarik Black - Wide Receiver Texas Longhorns Scouting Report

1229824633.0
Scouting Reports

Jacob Harris - Wide Receiver UCF Knights Scouting Report

201205_FB_vs_Colorado_Mike_Christy372
Scouting Reports

Gary Brightwell - Running Back Arizona Wildcats Scouting Report

20200926_FB_at_LSU_Eiland_AP_07405
Scouting Reports

Greg Eiland - Right Tackle Mississippi State Bulldogs Scouting Report

img_13470891
Scouting Reports

Simi Fehoko - Wide Receiver Stanford Cardinal Scouting Report