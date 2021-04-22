Tamorrion Terry Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

Rated as a four-star prospect out of Ashburn, Georgia, Terry is the rare combination of size and speed that NFL teams love. He is 6’4, 220-pounds and gets past defenders frequently for big plays. If he develops into a complete wide receiver, he could be a day-three steal in the NFL Draft.

College Production

The 22-year-old Junior looked like a top prospect after his first two seasons at Florida State. Terry had a promising freshman campaign with 35 catches, 744 yards, eight touchdowns and an impressive 21.3 yards per catch. In 2019, he picked up where he left off, recording a 60-1188-9 season, with a 19.8 average. Instead of seeing more big plays from Terry in 2020, you had a better chance of finding him in a missing person’s report. His production dropped to just 23-289-1 and 12.6 yards per reception in six games before opting for the NFL Draft.

Film Review: Strengths and Weaknesses

When you watch Terry’s film from 2019, the speed and explosiveness are his most impressive traits. He is a threat to take it to the house every time he touches the ball. The Seminole is elusive enough to make people miss and quickly accelerates away from defenders. Terry is also comfortable running slants, showing no fear when going across the middle. He also uses his big frame to shield cornerbacks from the ball on contested catches.

The one trait where Terry will need to improve if he is going to succeed in the NFL is catching the ball. Terry was plagued by dropped passes throughout his collegiate career. He needs to extend his arms more and not use his body, which gives defenders a better chance to defend the pass. If Terry can clean up his ball skills, his speed and athleticism will make him a problematic receiver for NFL cornerbacks.

