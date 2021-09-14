The Devy Recap: Week Two

Another week of college football is in the books, and there is plenty to make note of for managers in devy fantasy football leagues. We have freshmen who are making an impact, sophomores who are taking the next step in their development, and plenty of other players to make a note of as you plan for moves in your devy leagues.

Without further ado, let’s hop into the week two devy recap here at NFL Draft Bible.

A PAIR OF PLAYMAKERS AT TCU

Zach Evans was TCU's highest-rated recruit ever; he is growing into a star on Saturdays.

Two players from TCU have already been on the radar of many devy managers who made their presence felt in a big way in week two. First and foremost is TCU running back Zach Evans. Potentially most remembered for his strange recruiting cycle before landing at TCU, Evans flashed at times in 2020. On September 11, 20201, Evans had a true coming-out party for the Horned Frogs. He ran for 190 yards and one touchdown on 22 attempts and showed every bit of the upside devy managers came to familiarize themselves with leading into last season. During his recruiting cycle, Evans was the number one recruit in the nation, and the tantalizing upside he possesses is starting to show off in a big way. He has prototypical size for the position and should find himself in a position to make plenty of big plays along the way for the rest of the 2021 college football season. He is currently ranked just inside the top ten devy running backs in the NFL Draft Bible devy rankings and certainly has the upside to move further up those ranks if he can continue to put up performances as he had against the University of California.

Wide receiver Quentin Johnston also flashed in a big way in TCU’s contest against the Bears. He hauled in a pair of touchdowns and nearly had 100 yards receiving. A long strider who has a lethal combination of both size and speed at the wide receiver position, Johnston is another player who could find himself moving further up devy rankings sooner than later. The Horned Frogs have enough firepower on offense with Max Duggan at the helm that both Johnston and Evans can continue to raise their stock in devy formats. If you have not acquired either player to this point in devy leagues, you may want to explore doing so before the cost becomes even more exorbitant.

OFFENSIVE FIREPOWER FOR THE WILDCATS

Will Levis, a former Penn State Nittany Lion, has had an outstanding start to his Kentucky career.

Though he may not be as highly thought of as some other quarterbacks in college football currently, Kentucky signal-caller Will Levis has flashed a bit across the first few weeks of the college football season. A good portion of those flashes can be attributed to wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who transferred to Kentucky from the University of Nebraska ahead of the 2021 season.

While Levis will need to continue to put more on tape to showcase why he is a valuable devy asset, Robinson was an intriguing name ahead of the season who is repeatedly showcasing what he is capable of for the Wildcats. On September 11 against the Missouri Tigers, Robinson reeled in five receptions for 101 yards and chipped in 73 yards rushing on three attempts. The wide receiver position is loaded in college currently, but Robinson is more than a name to watch. If performances like these keep getting strung together for the electric playmaker, look for him to continue to rise in the minds of draft analysts and devy analysts alike. The junior playmaker is on pace to shatter his previous career highs at the University of Nebraska, where as a freshman, he compiled 340 yards receiving.

FRESHMAN FOCUS: TREVEYON HENDERSON, RUNNING BACK, OHIO STATE

An exciting freshman runner, TreVeyon Henderson has been an early-season star for the Buckeyes.

Highly touted running back recruits are always fun to watch, and Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson has made his presence felt in consecutive weeks for Ohio state. In the Buckeyes opener against Minnesota, Henderson had a limited workload but took his one reception to the house for 70 yards and the score.

In week two against Oregon, Henderson was trusted with more of the rushing workload as he received 12 carries and took them for 54 yards and a score on the ground. He was able to reel in one reception for an additional 12 yards, and he looks every bit the player he was expected to be before arriving on campus at Ohio State. He is currently ranked just outside of the top five running back options in NFL Draft Bible’s devy rankings but look for him to continue to ascend those ranks should he keep up this pace. He has already gone from hardly any usage in Week 1 to nearly in a full-blown timeshare in week two with Miyan Williams. Both players will continue to be involved throughout the 2021 college football season, but the arrow is already pointing up for Henderson. Look for him to lock himself in as one of the premier running back options in devy formats as the season rumbles on.

