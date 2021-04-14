Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

Ever since quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the No. 1 overall player in the 2018 high-school class, he has been called the best quarterback prospect since former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck. Lawrence shared time with Kelly Bryant starting during the first four games of the 2018 season before being named the starter. He then led Clemson to the national championship. He is all but guaranteed to be the first player taken in this year's draft.

College Production

In three seasons with the Tigers, Lawrence has been nothing short of outstanding. He passed for over 10,000 yards, completed 66.6 percent of his passes and amassed 90 touchdowns to just 17 interceptions. Clemson went 23-2 in games started by Lawrence. Both losses occurred in the college football playoffs at the end of the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

His career featured numerous awards. The Tigers standout was the 2019 National Championship MVP, two-time first-team all-ACC, 2020 ACC Player of the Year and the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2020.

Film Review: Strengths and Weaknesses

The five-star prospect is the best quarterback prospect in the draft. Lawrence has the arm strength to complete deep passes and hit wide receivers on the outside. He is accurate on short, intermediate and long routes. Lawrence has excellent mechanics with great touch. Not only does he possess incredible arm talent, but he is also mobile, finishing his career with 943 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns.

Lawrence has terrific mechanics. He has a tight, clean release and a fluid throwing motion that looks effortless. His footwork is elite. Lawrence can make accurate throws from inside the pocket and on the run.

Despite superior physical attributes, the best part of Lawrence’s game is his mental capacity. He uses excellent pocket awareness to sense pressure and will buy extra time to hit open receivers. His ability to read a defense and make intelligent decisions is second to none.

If there is a flaw with Lawrence, it would be his willingness to throw 50-50 balls to his receivers. He will need to learn when to take chances in the NFL to avoid interceptions. All quarterbacks trust their wide receivers to make plays, but the best learn when to take risks or throw the ball away. There is no doubt that Lawrence possesses the mental capacity to develop into one of football’s best.

Pro Day Performance

The event took place on Feb. 12 so Lawrence could have surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. There were 16 teams in attendance, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, who own the draft’s No. 1 pick.

Height: 6055

Weight: 213

Arm Length: 3448

Hand: 1000

