Trey Lance Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

The dual-threat playmaker out of FCS North Dakota State University is one of the most debated prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft class. He is an electric quarterback to watch run an offense and has the potential to be an All-Pro player in the NFL but has started just 17 games in his short collegiate career. Lance led North Dakota State University to an undefeated 16-0 season in his one year as a starter, culminating in winning the 2019 FCS Championship. Lance and North Dakota State University played just one game in 2020.

College Production

The 6-4, 226 play-caller was productive on the ground and through the air in his 17 career starts. Lance completed 67% of his 287 passing attempts, throwing for 9.7 yards per attempt in 2019. He threw for 28 touchdowns, he did not throw any interceptions. He also ran the ball 169 times for 1,100 rushing yards. Lance found the endzone on the ground 14 times in 2019.

In total, Trey Lance will be heading to the NFL with 42 career touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Film Review: Strengths and Weaknesses

Watching his film is an exciting experience. Lance has one of, if not the strongest arm in the country. He pushes the ball 45 yards downfield without effort and has a great zip on his ball in the short and mid-field. He is a powerful runner that is quick in short space and uses his fluidity and elusiveness to make big plays on the ground. Lance has a great touch on his ball and leads his receivers around the field and along the sideline very well. He works well through progressions when asked and protects the ball, rarely throwing into tight or double coverage.

To reach his full potential Lance needs to hone in his mechanics. His throwing motion is rounded, making his release slower than it should be. His footwork is inconsistent within the pocket, at times affecting his accuracy. He does not yet have a great feel for the pocket and at times can let it collapse around him.

