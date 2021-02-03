Two Round Dynasty Fantasy Football Rookie Mock Draft

The Senior Bowl has concluded, your dynasty leagues have been flipped over and everyone is focused on the value of the 2021 fantasy football rookie picks. We have assembled a group of our devy writers, who have been scouting these prospects for years to participate in the first two rounds of a rookie mock draft. Whether you have been tracking the premier players in the 2021 NFL Draft class since their high school days, like us, or are tuning in to this year’s group of future starts for the first time this article will give you a good pulse on the current value of your favorite prospects.

This is a two round, superflex, ppr, no tight end premium mock draft

1.01 Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

A talent like Lawrence is simply too good to pass up with the 1.01 in a superflex league. He will be a day one starter in the NFL who has all the tools teams in the modern day game look for. He is the total package at the position and a lock for me at 1.01 in superflex.

Anthony Corrente, BIG 12 Devy Analyst

1.02 Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

The former five star Buckeye is as talented as anyone in this class. His rushing ability provides a high floor when playing fantasy football and he has the arm talent to be a top-five quarterback. He's closer to the 1.01 than he is to the 1.03.

Skip Newton, ACC Devy Analyst

1.03 Najee Harris, RB Alabama

The powerful back out of Alabama should be the first running back taken off most fantasy football draft boards and will immediately insert himself as a day one starter in the NFL. He has all the skills to be a three down back, especially with his pass catching ability.

Brandon Lejeune, Devy Analyst

1.04 Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

The leading receiver for the LSU Tigers in 2019 forced Justin Jefferson to the slot, and we saw how well Jefferson has done in the NFL. Chase can run the entire route tree with precision. Do not let the fact we haven't seen him for a season convince you to let this alpha receiver slide down your draft boards.

Tyler Makings, PAC12 Devy Analyst

1.05 Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

While the superflex scoring system might cause one to panic and draft a quarterback, however scarcity surrounding the running back needs to be factored in, hence the selection of the talented Clemson runner. Etienne is neck-and-neck with Harris for being the first rusher off the board, leaving this to be an easy decision. He has the makings of a three-down back, combining game-changing explosiveness, contact balance and pass-catching ability.

Marc Poust, SEC Devy Analyst

1.06 Trey Lance, QB, NDSU

The talented dual-threat out of FCS North Dakota State University has the arm talent and mobility to be a fantasy stud. There is no doubt that Lance needs to develop while making the huge jump to the NFL from North Dakota State University but he just has too much promise and potential to pass up here.

Mike Colaianne, BIG10 Devy Analyst

1.07 Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

The gunslinger from BYU has had a meteoric rise to his NFL Draft stock after a very successful 2020 campaign. His athleticism and ability to accurately place the ball just about anywhere on the field with improvised arm angles has caught the eye of NFL scouts that see shades of Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson in his throwing motion and mechanics. He is a comfortable pocket passer that should contribute consistently to fantasy football rosters over the course of the next few years.

Matt Hicks, Director of Fantasy Football

1.08 Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Waddle's athletic ability is simply off the charts and will lead to him being a unique weapon in the pro game. His long speed makes him more than capable of winning on deep routes but he's not just a one trick pony. Waddle has the type of upside to be a true game-changer at the wide receiver position and should slide in as an impact player early on in his rookie year.

Anthony Corrente, BIG 12 Devy Analyst

1.09 DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

The Heisman Trophy winner is projected to go in the first round of the NFL Draft and could be the first wide receiver selected in April. Smith has led Alabama in receiving yards and touchdowns for two consecutive seasons despite being surrounded by first-round talent at the position. He has the speed, hands and athleticism to excel at the next level.

Skip Newton, ACC Devy Analyst

1.10 Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

The former Tarheels star is the last true RB1 in this draft class. No running back has seen their stock rise more this season than WIlliams and rightfully so. He's a big, physical punishing back who has quick feet and the best contact balance of any back in the class. He's no slouch in the passing game either.

Brandon Lejeune, Devy Analyst

1.11 Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

Similar to the selection of Ja'Marr Chase, Moore has been out of sight and out of mind for fantasy football players. Moore was injured in 2019 and didn't play in most of the 2020 season. This doesn't change the fact that he is electric with the ball in his hands and can be a difference making athlete in the NFL.

Tyler Makings, PAC12 Devy Analyst

1.12 Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

The crisp route runner from Minnesota is a top target for many. He maintains good body positioning and demonstrates sticky hands while putting together some highlight reel clips.

Marc Poust, SEC Devy Analyst

2.01 Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU

Looking around the board, Marshall just felt like the value pick here. Marshall is a well-rounded receiver that can fit any scheme in the NFL. Marshall thrived in 2020 when he was LSU's featured wide receiver and showed us that he has what it takes to be a team's primary target.

Mike Colaianne, BIG10 Devy Analyst

2.02 Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

There is a lot of buzz around Florida's hybrid tight end/wide receiver. He has sticky hands and great speed for someone who may play tight end in the NFL, along with a highlight reel filled with catching off target passes at Florida. This is a good value to grab a tight end with his upside, given the scarcity of success at the position.

Matt Hicks, Director of Fantasy Football

2.03 Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

The senior wide receiver from Oklahoma State is quickly rising up boards. His college production combined with his physicality both at the catch point and after the catch are outstanding. His ability to play in the slot as well as on the outside should help him find success at the pro level.

Anthony Corrente, BIG 12 Devy Analyst

2.04 Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi

The third-year wide receiver finished second in both receptions and yards in 2020, behind Heisman-winner Devonta Smith, despite playing in only eight games. Moore has the quickness to get open, is an excellent route-runner and is a big-play threat from anywhere on the field. He projects as an early day-two selection and will be a matchup nightmare in the slot.

Skip Newton, ACC Devy Analyst

2.05 Trey Sermon, RB Ohio State

While Sermon's production has been inconsistent throughout his college career, he made a statement in the Big 10 Championship game and the Sugar Bowl. He showed he could be a "feed me the ball," three-down bell cow back with over 28 carries in both games. NFL teams will love his size, power and natural pass-catching ability out of the backfield and so should you.

Brandon Lejeune, Devy Analyst

2.06 Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

The acrobatic St. Brown is not the most athletic receiver in the 2021 class but he makes up for it with amazing body control and great route running. He could be a PPR monster at the next level.

Tyler Makings, PAC12 Devy Analyst

2.07 Jermar Jefferson, RB, Oregon State

Still flying under the radar, Jefferson could end up one of the better values in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Oregon State back has been highly productive in him time tearing up BIG12 defenses.

Marc Poust, SEC Devy Analyst

2.08 Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina

An under the radar prospect, Brown has the chance to be so exciting for fantasy football. He is a great athlete that projects as an explosive deep threat in the NFL. At this point in the draft, Brown's upside is well worth the cost.

Mike Colaianne, BIG10 Devy Analyst

2.09 D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

The red hot Eskridge is coming off a great performance at the 2021 Senior Bowl. He is an explosive wideout with a great release that can play anywhere on the field for an NFL team. Plus, his speed and sticky hands give him major fantasy football upside.

Matt Hicks, Director of Fantasy Football

2.10 Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

While Jordan may not be as highly thought of as Pitts, the gap between the two isn't as great as some might think. He has great hands, top tier athleticism and his upside is undoubtedly worth a shot with a late round two selection.

Anthony Corrente, BIG 12 Devy Analyst

2.11 Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State

The four-year starter at Mississippi State had a breakout season in 2019 with 1,500 combined yards and 11 touchdowns. Hill proved he’s also a receiving threat in 2020 by catching 23 passes for 237 yards and a score in just three games before opting out. He’s elusive in space and has the potential to be a three-down back.

Skip Newton, ACC Devy Analyst

2.12 Sage Surratt, WR Wake Forest

If you tend to favor more physical receivers, then Surrat fits that preference. He had limited production playing for only two seasons at Wake Forest but he had an impressive sophomore campaign. Surratt showed off his vertical, ball tracking and sideline prowess almost every game. He possesses good functional athleticism/body control at the catch point and is not going to get bullied by NFL defensive backs.

Brandon Lejeune, Devy Analyst