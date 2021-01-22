Two round rookie mock draft for your dynasty fantasy football team

This class is full of talented playmakers that have the potential to be difference-making additions to fantasy football rosters.

We gathered a team of devy analysts, who have been scouting the 2021 NFL Draft class for months, to participate in our first rookie mock draft. This is a two-round, superflex, points per reception (PPR), no tight end premium mock draft.

1.01: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

In Superflex, this is a no brainer. Trevor Lawrence has the arm talent, athleticism and football IQ to be one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL for the next decade. Regardless of the landing spot, Lawrence is going to play right away and should have fantasy upside out of the gate. - Mike Colaianne, B1G 10 Devy Analyst

1.02: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Fields is clearly the second-best quarterback in a deep 2021 quarterback class. It may be tempting to go for one of the tier one running backs with this pick but you can't pass on this good of a quarterback prospect in the superflex format. - Skip Newton, ACC Devy Analyst

1.03: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

A strong, physical runner while still being plenty fast to take any carry the distance, Harris is RB1 in the 2021 NFL Draft class for me. Since the top two options at quarterback were selected, he will be the highest-rated running back for many. Harris should make an immediate impact for fantasy football managers. - Anthony Corrente, BIG 12 Devy Analyst

1.04: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

The Clemson back is an explosive, home-run hitting running back with some of the best acceleration of anyone in the 2021 NFL Draft class. With Harris off the board, it was crucial to get one of the top "tier one" running backs for fantasy football. - Matt Hicks, Director of Fantasy Football

1.05: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Getting the best wide receiver in college football at 1.05 is an absolute steal. He opted out of the 2020 college football season and that year off has made people forget just how dominant Chase was in 2019. He profiles as a true WR1 and will be treated as such at the next level. - Tyler Makings, PAC 12 Devy Analyst

1.06: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

The cheapest you will ever get a quarterback is during a start-up or rookie draft. Drafting Trey Lance here is definitely a risk due to his limited experience but the upside is worth it. Lance has great arm talent and athleticism. If he gets drafted to the right NFL team and grows into his potential, he has the upside to be a top-five overall fantasy football quarterback. - Mike Colaianne, B1G 10 Devy Analyst

1.07: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

Perhaps the hottest quarterback in all of college football, Wilson can beat you with his arm and his legs. He could be drafted as the second or third quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft and should be considered a top option in your fantasy football rookie drafts too. - Skip Newton, ACC Devy Analyst

1.08: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

To say Waddle is an explosive athlete might be an understatement. The ankle injury may be a minor cause for concern, but when healthy has the type of top-end speed and acceleration to immediately be a contributor at the WR position. - Anthony Corrente, BIG 12 Devy Analyst

1.09: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

This playmaking wideout has the athleticism and length to be a highlight reel feature in the NFL. His sticky hands, consistency, and body control make him one of the top five wideouts in the 2021 NFL Draft class and well worth a late first-round rookie pick. - Matt Hicks, Director of Fantasy Football

1.10: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

The former Golden Gopher profiles as a typical ‘X’ wide receiver and is my number two ranked receiver in the 2021 draft class. While he may not be the athlete that Waddle is, Bateman may be the most well-rounded receiver in the class. - Tyler Makings, PAC 12 Devy Analyst

1.11: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

With how deep this wide receiver class is, you are bound to get a great wideout late in the first round. Smith is a production machine that knows how to create separation and makes explosive plays. Regardless of his weight, Smith will be taken highly in the 2021 NFL Draft and should have the opportunity to produce right away. - Mike Colaianne, B1G 10 Devy Analyst

1.12: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

Talented wideouts continue to fall in this mock draft. Moore's athleticism is as high as anyone in this class and he is considered to be one of the most explosive and versatile playmakers in the 2021 rookie class. - Skip Newton, ACC Devy Analyst

2.01: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

Bound to go significantly earlier in tight end premium formats, Pitts to start round two feels like a value too good to pass up. A top-notch route runner and mismatch nightmare, Pitts should be able to find success early on in his NFL career. - Anthony Corrente, BIG 12 Devy Analyst

2.02: Javian Hawkins, RB, Louisville

There will be a lot of debate over who is the next running back up after the inevitable drop-off in fantasy drafts following Harris and Etienne coming off the board. Hawkins is a top candidate for the RB3 position; his athleticism, vision, and contact balance make him a dynamic running back that can contribute in both the run and passing game of the NFL team that selects him in the 2021 NFL Draft. - Matt Hicks, Director of Fantasy Football

2.03: Jermar Jefferson, RB, Oregon State

One of the fastest risers of the 2021 season, Jefferson broke out as a freshman and continued to perform in all three seasons at Oregon State. Jefferson possesses burst and vision that could lead to him being a star in the NFL. - Tyler Makings, PAC 12 Devy Analyst

2.04: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Olave is going to be a steal in rookie drafts. He doesn't have the same name recognition as some of the other guys but Olave is a difference-making wideout. He wins at every level of the field, creates separation and is a good enough athlete to produce right away in the NFL. - Mike Colaianne, B1G 10 Devy Analyst

2.05: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

This Tarheels back has been one of the best runners in all of college football this season, despite splitting time with fellow 2021 NFL Draft prospect Michael Carter. He has the size and ability to break tackles to be a three-down back in the NFL. - Skip Newton, ACC Devy Analyst

2.06: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

You may have missed his performances if you aren’t on the west coast or willing to stay up late, but St. Brown has shown the ability to win both as an inside and outside receiver. He has a fantastic ability to create separation and can produce in a variety of ways. If not for a loaded wide receiver class he would likely be a late first-round/early second-round target in rookie drafts. - Anthony Corrente, BIG 12 Devy Analyst

2.07: Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

The Miami playmaker has not received as much hype as Florida’s Kyle Pitts but Jordan may end up being the better NFL tight end. He combines consistent hands with athleticism, speed and solid route running. Jordan fits the mold of an athletic tight end that has proven to be productive for fantasy football rosters. - Matt Hicks, Director of Fantasy Football

2.08: Chubba Hubbard, Running Back, Oklahoma State

Hubbard was projected as the RB2 in the 2021 draft class coming into the season, after some disagreements with the coach and battling injuries Hubbard has fallen. Hubbard possesses elite speed and will may his draft stock rise after the combine. - Tyler Makings, PAC 12 Devy Analyst

2.09: Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

If Trask gets late first or second-round draft capital in the NFL Draft, he will most likely go earlier than this. Regardless of your opinion on Trask as a prospect, it would not be surprising to see a team put their faith in him and provide him an opportunity to start in the near future; there is value in that. - Mike Colaianne, B1G 10 Devy Analyst

2.10: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

This is a good spot to take a chance on a likely day two quarterback. Jones is far from the perfect prospect but it is tough to pass on a quarterback with significant draft capital in a superflex league. - Skip Newton, ACC Devy Analyst

2.11: Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis

After rushing for almost 1,500 yards in 2019, Gainwell opted out of the 2020 season. His value could see a slight hit as a result, but he is an incredibly talented runner capable of a three-down role at the next level. - Anthony Corrente, BIG 12 Devy Analyst

2.12: Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

This was a tough election, which shows the strength of this class. You could certainly state a case for Seth Williams, Khalil Herbert and Pat Friermuth, amongst others. Wallace is a physical and tenacious boundary receiver that speeds up quickly and is dangerous with the ball in his hands after the catch. Without the injury concerns, he would be in the first-round conversation. - Matt Hicks, Director of Fantasy Football