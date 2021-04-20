Tylan Wallace Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

After suffering a torn ACL in November of 2019, Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace shocked many fans and analysts alike by deciding to return to school for his senior season. In doing so, he was able to reinforce what many had already seen on tape; he is a highly physical player who often plays much bigger than his size (5’11”, 193 pounds) and should become an immediate contributor in the NFL.

College Production

An explosive breakout sophomore season put Wallace on the map when he erupted for 1,491 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. Following such a fantastic year, he was a finalist for the 2018 Biletnikoff Award and was voted First Team All-Big 12. The wideout was on pace for another terrific season in 2019 before suffering the aforementioned ACL tear. He returned for his senior season in 2020, where he tallied 922 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 59 catches in just ten games due to a condensed season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Film Review: Strengths and Weaknesses

The first thing you notice when watching the tape on Wallace is that he is exceptionally physical. In jump ball scenarios, Wallace is typically a safe bet to come away with the football. He has extremely strong hands and plays a gritty, competitive brand of football. He has plenty of speed to both win vertically and create yards after the catch. His skill set will allow him to be productive both on the interior and outside at the professional level.

While he does have some questions regarding his ability to run the entire route tree, it’s a fair assumption that it is primarily a product of Oklahoma State’s scheme. His physical abilities will allow him to slide in as a starter early on in his NFL career and he is set to a value in the second round of rookie drafts for fantasy managers.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.