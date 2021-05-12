Undrafted Runningbacks to Monitor in Dynasty Fantasy Football Leagues

The path from going undrafted in the NFL Draft to relevance in dynasty fantasy football is not an easy one. Some players beat those odds and rise to be a contributor for dynasty teams. Oftentimes it takes things to break a specific way but having one of those players when it all lines up is a huge boon for the team that is on them early enough. Here are a few names to keep on the radar that went undrafted and maybe take a flier on in the last round of a dynasty rookie draft this year. Believing in a player early and hitting on the low-cost change is one of the most fun aspects of dynasty fantasy football.

Deon Jackson - Indianapolis

At first glance it would seem ending up in the crowded Colts’ running back room would be a bad spot. However, outside of Jonathan Taylor, the rest of the running backs on the depth chart are unrestricted free agents after 2021. No one here is taking the lead spot away from Taylor, but the Colts have shown a tendency to use two running backs. If Jackson can prove himself to the coaching staff in 2021 it will give the Colts a cheaper option in the backfield to move forward with instead of committing more money to the position. It is interesting to note that Jackson received the largest signing bonus of any undrafted free agent running back in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Colts saw enough in him to put him in this position. It might be a year on a dynasty team’s taxi squad before he has any value but Indianapolis is a situation to watch.

Jaret Patterson - Washington

Patterson is going to a situation in Washington where they have shown a propensity to use a multiple back system. What puts Patterson on this list is a combination of being successful in college and being known as a player with a high work ethic. Undrafted players who carve out a role in the NFL need to put in the work to stand out. Washington has a lot of names in the running back group that dynasty players will recognize but none of them besides Antonio Gibson are firmly in the team’s long-term plans. Patterson would have an easier path to production if he were more involved in the passing game, but he has the talent to bring some thunder to this position group.

Pooka Williams - Cincinnati

Gio Bernard was released from the team this offseason and that leaves an opening in the Bengals’ running back rotation. Williams comes into the NFL with the potential to contribute as a pass-catcher and in the kick return game. Those skills will give him the chance to earn a roster spot in Cincinnati. Joe Mixon is the focus of the running game, Williams and the rest of the running backs on the roster are competing for the number two spot here. Williams had two successful years in college before opting out after four games in the 2020 season, he was one of the only real bright spots for the University of Kansas football team. The Bengals added Chris Evans late in the draft as well, so Williams is going to need to work and earn his way onto the 53-man roster and the field. It may take time, but he is a name to keep an eye on.

Javian Hawkins - Atlanta

Hawkins comes into a situation in Atlanta where the backfield is in flux. The current top of the depth chart is expected to be Mike Davis, who is not a long-term answer for the Falcons. If Hawkins flashes in training camp and the preseason, he is in a position where it is easy to see how he could earn a role in this backfield. Hawkins can contribute as part of the passing game, which is something that has led to fantasy value for running backs working with Matt Ryan in the past. Hawkins is the undrafted rookie that appears to have the least resistance to getting opportunities on the field in 2021. This is a situation that needs to be monitored once training camp starts, Hawkins has a chance to be a factor in dynasty league formats this year. He is a player to keep a close eye on the reports once team activities begin.