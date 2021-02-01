Utah Utes Quarterback Carousel

The University of Utah passing attack was far from great during the shortened 2020 season. Fifth-year senior Jake Bentley led the Utes this past season with a stat line of 882 passing yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. Now as the season is winding down, the transfer carousel is spinning and the Utes have double-dipped at the most important position in football.

Not only have the Utes brought in two transfers but they’ll also return their week one starter from a year ago and a talented four-star recruit from the 2021 recruiting class.

MOVING IN

Charlie Brewer, Graduate Transfer

The early favorite to lead the team in the 2021 season-opener is former Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer, a graduate transfer from Baylor who threw for 9,700 yards and 65 touchdowns during his Bears career.

Brewer accumulated over 3,000-yards passing in a single season on two separate occasions. If he could pull off that feat for the Utes in 2021, Brewer would become just the second signal caller in school history to hit the mark since 1994 (Tyler Huntley).

Ja’Quinden Jackson, Freshman Transfer

The other big transfer that the Utes landed has yet to play a snap of college football, after hurting his knee late in his senior year of high school. A heralded four-star recruit, Ja’Quinden Jackson, who was the number three dual-threat quarterback in the 2020, is leaving the University of Texas to eventually become the face of the Utah Utes.

While in high school, Jackson was oftentimes a run-first quarterback. This playstyle has led Jackson to be a raw talent with plenty of room to grow. Due to COVID-19, Jackson also has the benefit of entering 2021 as a true freshman.

Peter Costelli, Freshman

The next quarterback being added to the mix is a 2021 four-star recruit in Peter Costelli. The number ten ranked pro-style quarterback in this class, Costelli possesses the ability to make plays with his legs as well, showing his speed by running a verified 4.65 forty-yard dash at the Opening Regional All-Star Game in January of 2019.

In his recent film, Costelli can be seen throwing the ball for 40-plus yards in the air with relative ease. This big arm, combined with above-average athleticism, could lead to a rise to stardom in the Pac-12.

STAYING

Cameron Rising, Junior

Another former four-star recruit, Cameron Rising transferred from the University of Texas to the University of Utah in 2019. After being in the program for a year, Rising won the starting job in 2020. Unfortunately, 16 snaps in, Rising injured his shoulder and would miss the remainder of the 2020 season.

Utah head coach, Kyle Whittingham, has since stated that he will be surprised if Rising is available in the spring, putting him another step behind in the 2021 position battle.

LEAVING

Jake Bentley, 6th Year Senior

After losing Rising to injury early in the opening game, Jake Bentley took over as the starting quarterback for the Utes for the remainder of the 2020 season. Bentley has gone from starting in South Carolina, to now transferring a second time in as many years, as he has since moved onto South Alabama.

Once considered a heralded NFL Draft prospect, Bentley now finds himself fluttering to remain relevant. He departs for the next chapter in his career having made 37 starts at the FBS level, while throwing for 8,409 yards and 61 touchdowns between his tenure at Utah and South Carolina.

OVERVIEW

After taking a step back in 2020, the prospects for 2021 appear to paint a brighter outlook in Salt Lake City. With Rising unlikely to begin camp healthy, it would appear to be Brewer’s job to lose. However, as we saw this past season, Utah is stocked with more adequate depth, which will create a healthy competition and help the Utes return to more dominant days.

