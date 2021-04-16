[WATCH] Cade Johnson Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
In this episode of the Draft Seminar's Fantasy Football Rookie Profile Series, Matt and John break down Cade Johnson, the sleeper prospect out of South Dakota State University.
 The guys break down the player's film, production profile, and shed light on the type of fantasy football value they will bring to your fantasy football leagues once they hear their name called during the 2021 NFL Draft.

Dynasty Fantasy Football players, Devy Fantasy Football players, and NFL Draft fans will find this episode to be insightful and exciting as the guys get geared up for a great 2021 NFL Draft season.

The NFL Draft Bible Podcast Network is powered by the si.com/nfl/draft. Please support our show by visiting the site and reading the work of our industry-leading writing and scouting teams. You can also support the show by leaving a 5 STAR review, subscribing, and telling your friends about our show.

