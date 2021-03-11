Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
[WATCH] Elijah Moore Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

In this episode of the Draft Seminar's Fantasy Football Rookie Profile Series, Matt and John breakdown Elijah Moore, the dynamic pass-catcher out of Ole Miss.
The guy's breakdown the player's film, production profile, and shed light on the type of fantasy football value they will bring to your fantasy football leagues once they hear their name called during the 2021 NFL Draft. Dynasty Fantasy Football players, Devy Fantasy Football players, and NFL Draft fans will find this episode to be insightful and exciting as the guys get geared up for a great 2021 NFL Draft season. The NFL Draft Bible Podcast Network is powered by the si.com/nfl/draft. Please support our show by visiting the site and reading the work of our industry-leading writing and scouting teams. You can also support the show by leaving a 5 STAR review, subscribing, and telling your friends about our show.

