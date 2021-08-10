WATCH: Hall Of Fantasy League Commissioner Matt Sposta Joins The State of Football

The Hall Of Fantasy League (HOFL) is the first community-backed national fantasy league. Launching with 10 regionally based franchises in key U.S. markets, HOFL teams will be managed by a dedicated front office of fantasy experts and former NFL players. Participation in the league will come in the form of staking which will allow the public to financially back individual teams, become team stakeholders, and gain access to exclusive content, communications, and team governance features. The HOFL’s inaugural draft is expected to take place in summer of 2021 and its first season will commence alongside the 2021-22 NFL season. For more information visit www.thehofl.com

