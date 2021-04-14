Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Search

[WATCH] Jamie Newman Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

In this episode of the Draft Seminar's Fantasy Football Rookie Profile Series, Matt and John break down Jamie Newman, the dual-threat developmental quarterback from Wake Forest.
Author:
Publish date:

The guys break down the player's film, production profile, and shed light on the type of fantasy football value they will bring to your fantasy football leagues once they hear their name called during the 2021 NFL Draft.

Dynasty Fantasy Football players, Devy Fantasy Football players, and NFL Draft fans will find this episode to be insightful and exciting as the guys get geared up for a great 2021 NFL Draft season.

The NFL Draft Bible Podcast Network is powered by the si.com/nfl/draft. Please support our show by visiting the site and reading the work of our industry-leading writing and scouting teams. You can also support the show by leaving a 5 STAR review, subscribing, and telling your friends about our show.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.

USATSI_15485017
Scouting Reports

D'Ante Smith - Offensive Tackle East Carolina Pirates 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Nebraska_FB_vs_Minnesota0841
Scouting Reports

Dicaprio Bootle - Free Safety Nebraska Cornhuskers Scouting Report

5d920c0404dec.image
Scouting Reports

Tyler Coyle - Free Safety Purdue Boilermakers Scouting Report

maxresdefault (10)
Fantasy Football

[WATCH] Jamie Newman Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

nfl-draft-los-angeles-rams
NFL Draft

Los Angeles Rams 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

USATSI_15848945
Fantasy Football

Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

BYU-vs.-SDSU-208
Scouting Reports

Tariq Thompson - Free Safety San Diego State Aztecs Scouting Report

RAAEK64NCBBXDDNSUBCX2AERZU
Scouting Reports

Brady Breeze - Free Safety Oregon Ducks Scouting Report

b900c540-e2f1-4454-87f0-c912b70b03fd-AP21032049338870
Scouting Reports

Christian Uphoff - Free Safety Illinois State Redbirds Scouting Report