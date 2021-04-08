Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
[WATCH] Khalil Herbert Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

In this episode of the Draft Seminar's Fantasy Football Rookie Profile Series, Matt and John breakdown under the radar running back out of Virginia Tech.
The guys breakdown the player's film, production profile, and shed light on the type of fantasy football value they will bring to your fantasy football leagues once they hear their name called during the 2021 NFL Draft.

Dynasty Fantasy Football players, Devy Fantasy Football players, and NFL Draft fans will find this episode to be insightful and exciting as the guys get geared up for a great 2021 NFL Draft season.

