Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Search

[WATCH] Kylin Hill Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

In this episode of the Draft Seminar's Fantasy Football Rookie Profile Series, Matt and John break down Kylin Hill, the running back from Mississippi State with three down potential.
Author:
Publish date:

The guys break down the player's film, production profile, and shed light on the type of fantasy football value they will bring to your fantasy football leagues once they hear their name called during the 2021 NFL Draft.

Dynasty Fantasy Football players, Devy Fantasy Football players, and NFL Draft fans will find this episode to be insightful and exciting as the guys get geared up for a great 2021 NFL Draft season.

The NFL Draft Bible Podcast Network is powered by the si.com/nfl/draft. Please support our show by visiting the site and reading the work of our industry-leading writing and scouting teams. You can also support the show by leaving a 5 STAR review, subscribing, and telling your friends about our show.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.

maxresdefault (11)
Fantasy Football

[WATCH] Kylin Hill Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

1210583433.jpg.0
NFL Draft

New Orleans Saints 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

USATSI_15246593
Fantasy Football

Demetric Felton Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

Brown_Chris_utep_2001
Scouting Reports

Chris Brown - Strong Safety Texas Longhorns Scouting Report

USATSI_11588586
Scouting Reports

Ky'el Hemby - Strong Safety Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles Scouting Report

OUQZRNL7TVDHRBZXURQCPIEXDM
Scouting Reports

Brendon White - Strong Safety Rutgers Scarlet Knights Scouting Report

usa_today_11589978.0
Scouting Reports

Brennan Thieneman - Strong Safety Purdue Boilermakers Scouting Report

o5jorr9w8vclpmy8vc1g
Scouting Reports

JR Pace - Strong Safety Northwestern Wildcats Scouting Report

USATSI_13861797
Scouting Reports

Eric Burrell - Strong Safety Wisconsin Badgers Scouting Report