Dynasty Fantasy Football Outlook: Now and the Future for Chuba Hubbard

An article went live on the Sports Illustrated Panthers site outlining the expectations for the rookie running back Chuba Hubbard after being selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. That focused on the impact on the Panthers as a team, but what is the fantasy outlook for Hubbard in 2021 and beyond?

Panthers’ Running Back Depth Chart

There is a clear number one in the backfield with Christian McCaffery coming into the season healthy. McCaffery is one of the top names in fantasy football at the running back position, whether it is dynasty or redraft. Hubbard is not taking the job away from McCaffery and no one is anticipating that he can. With Mike Davis now in Atlanta, there is an opening for the number two running back in Carolina. None of the running backs returning have shown anything that will prevent Hubbard from taking over that role as a rookie and having a chance to show what he can do on the field.

2021 Fantasy Outlook

Following an injury-plagued 2020, the Panthers will be thrilled to see McCaffery back as the focal point of the offense. They should also be looking to keep McCaffery healthy and fresh moving forward. Combining the injuries with the extra game on the schedule this year and there is an opportunity for the backup running back to be productive for fantasy. The key to being valuable in fantasy when the workload will be smaller is big play ability. Hubbard has the speed to make any run a touchdown run. If McCaffery is healthy Hubbard will need to use his speed and vision to make the most of the touches he gets.

Last year showed that if McCaffery were to miss time, the Panthers’ system could make other running backs valuable for fantasy. Mike Davis is a career journeyman that won a lot of fantasy matchups in 2020. If Hubbard got the same chance, he is talented enough to make a difference in fantasy leagues. He has shown enough in the passing game to warrant a few targets, the concern will be his ability to pass protect in those situations. The ideal scenario for Hubbard owners would be the offseason trade rumors surrounding McCaffery becoming a reality, but there is nothing to say that will happen. That idea is only a pipe dream.

Long Term Dynasty Outlook

Hubbard needs to work on his game to carve out a larger role moving forward, especially when it comes to ball security and becoming a more complete back in the passing game. Hubbard does not have a path to being a top-end fantasy option without an injury to McCaffery or the unlikely trade. The most realistic way for Hubbard to establish his value is to make the most of his touches in 2021, if he can force his way into more work moving forward this could be the modern version of the DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart two-headed running back monster. McCaffery will demand to be the clear lead back if he is healthy, but Carolina has kept two running backs fantasy relevant in the past.