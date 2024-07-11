Giants HC Brian Daboll wonders what it would take for him to beat Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy in a foot race
HBO is giving us all of the golden content as the New York Giants are featured on their new edition of offseason "Hard Knocks." In a new clip, Giants head coach Brian Daboll ponders the important questions after first rounder and new Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy broke the 40-yard dash record.
Talking to the other Giants' personnel in their suite at the NFL Scouting Combine, including general manager Joe Schoen, Daboll asks them if he could beat Worthy in a 40-yard dash if he started halfway down the line.
His fellow colleagues then give him a hard time for posing the question with a resounding "no." Daboll then asks what it would take, and they respond that he would have to start five yards from the finish line.
You can see the full clip below:
This new season of "Hard Knocks" has been a goldmine. We have gotten a clip of Giants' personnel roasting former Ohio State and current Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord when speaking to wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., we have seen New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye shine in his meeting with the Giants, and more.
As much NFL Draft content as HBO will show, we will continue to have it covered.
