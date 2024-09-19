Is Cam Ward a 2025 NFL Draft first-round pick? NFL scouts not convinced
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is one of the hottest names in college football and the 2025 NFL Draft. But is he worthy of being selected in the first round of the draft in April? Not so fast, my friends.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic delved into this question in his latest mailbag column. Answering a fan's question about whether Ward should be seen as a first-round pick, Brugler nipped that in the bud, writing, "That’s certainly a lofty projection at this point."
Noting that projections from last year's NFL draft cycle had Ward somewhere in the latter rounds, Brugler shared what NFL teams need to see going forward:
"If Ward plays at a high level for the full season, the math would change. But NFL teams need to see it. Last season at Washington State, Ward looked like a Heisman frontrunner in September (16 touchdowns, zero interceptions), but the wheels came off in October as better competition shined a bright light on his streaky decision-making and inconsistent feel versus pressure. But quarterbacks often get better, and there also is no question Ward is playing with a more talented supporting cast than he had last season."- Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Brugler also divulged what he wants to see from Ward before the end of the season. Ward "tends to make things more difficult than they should be, escaping clean pockets or drifting and altering his arm angles without reason," Brugler wrote.
So far in 2024, Miami's star gunslinger has been making the most of his chances.
Through three games, Ward has 1,035 yards and 11 touchdowns passing, with just one interception. A mobile quarterback, he's been staying in the pocket often and has just seven rushes on the season. Ward has made teams pay when he does scramble, however, averaging 6.6 yards per carry, with one rushing score to his name.
All this has made Ward a Heisman Trophy favorite, and there is plenty of buzz about him in NFL draft circles.
He'll need to do a lot more this season to convince scouts that he's worthy of being an early draft pick, however. Especially in the big games. And there are a few of those coming up with Cal, Louisville, and Virginia Tech. If Ward dominates the way he's been doing, he will swiftly rise up NFL draft boards.