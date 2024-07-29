Jayden Daniels showing high-level ability as a rusher at Commanders training camp
With the second pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Washington Commanders selected LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was fresh off winning the Heisman award the previous season. Daniels was remarkably efficient and productive in 2023, having posted a 72.2% completion rate and totaling 40 passing touchdowns to go with just four interceptions.
While Daniels is undeniably talented, he will be shouldering a heavy workload for such an inexperienced quarterback early on in his career. Unlike North Carolina's Drake Maye in New England or Washington's Michael Penix Jr. in Atlanta, Daniels won't have time to watch from the sidelines and learn the game from the vets around him. Daniels is expected to start Week 1 for the Commanders at home against the division rival New York Giants, so he'll have to either sink or swim.
Washington fans need to be patient with Daniels' development as a passer, which always takes time no matter how highly-regarded a QB prospect may be (C.J. Stroud is an alien so he doesn't count). However, one thing that we do know he'll be able to do right away at a high level is run the ball. Daniels was arguably the best rushing quarterback in the nation the last two seasons, racking up over 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground.
We have already seen glimpses of Daniels' running ability from clips at Commanders training camp. Here's a look at Daniels running an RPO like a pro, picking up what would have been a first down in a live game plus a whole lot more.
ESPN analyst Mike Clay is projecting that Daniels will total 584 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie.
It may be a cliche, but Daniels will benefit from the old iron sharpens iron dynamic with the Commanders. New head coach Dan Quinn is one of the top defensive minds in the NFL and his scheme should push Daniels to continue to grow every day in practice.