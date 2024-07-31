Jayden Daniels racking up highlight reel plays at Commanders camp
Most rookie quarterbacks tend to struggle early on in their NFL careers. Bryce Young floundering last year was an extreme example, but more often than not rookies will wind up having a season like him rather than the one-in-a-million instant brilliance we saw from C.J. Stroud in 2023.
There are of course exceptions to that rule - in recent years Joe Burrow and Cam Newton have had very sharp rookie years at the game's most important position, and usually every season we get at least one unexpected breakout star.
While the odds are against it, number two overall pick Jayden Daniels should have as good a chance as any QB to hit the ground running (literally he's great at running the ball). Daniels has enough athleticism to have earned a juicy comp to two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson going into the draft.
Daniels has gotten off to a hot start so far. Even though he's only seen a handful of days at practice, he has been churning out highlight-reel worthy plays regularly at training camp for the Washington Commanders. Here are a few clips showing off what he's been up to.
It hasn't been all splashy plays, either. Daniels has also demonstrated some very solid fundamentals for a player with his level of experience. Observe.
Daniels and the Commanders will open their preseason campaign on the road against the Jets. Most coaches tend to sit their franchise quarterbacks during the preseason, but as a rookie we may get our first glimpse at Daniels then, depending on how much head coach Dan Quinn feels like risking it.