Jayden Daniels will make his NFL debut this week vs. Jets - but will he start?
The second overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, quarterback Jayden Daniels will make his pro debut in Saturday's preeason game against the New York Jets. This is according to Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, who informed reporters of the news on Sunday.
Daniels (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) is one of the most highly-anticipated players in this rookie class. He is coming off a sensational 2023 season at LSU. Daniels racked up 3,812 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions. As a rusher he added another 1,134 yards and 10 more scores. Daniels won the Heisman for his efforts.
However, we can't go ahead and assume the starting quarterback role will be his, at least not at the outset of the season. Quinn did not say whether Daniels would be starting against the Jets or not. For his part, Daniels sounds like he's just happy to be playing.
Daniels may get a hell of a test in his first NFL action, depending on if Jets head coach Robert Saleh plays his starters on defense. Last season New York finished third in the league in fewest yards allowed per game and only gave up 20.9 points per game.
The Jets are loaded at all three levels on this side of the ball. Up front they have game-wrecker Quinnen Williams and newcomer Javon Kinlaw inside. They're also lethal on the back end, where they have one of the NFL's top cornerback combos in Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, as well as one of the game's elite linebacker duos with C.J. Moseley and Quincy Williams.
However, it's more than likely Daniels will be going against the Jets' backups as this is only their first preseason game.
— Enjoy more free NFL Draft coverage with NFL Draft on SI —
Prominent analyst weighs in on Shedeur Sanders for 2025 draft
Will J.J. McCarthy overtake Sam Darnold for starting job?