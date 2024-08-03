Jonathon Brooks won't play in NFL preseason - when should he join Panthers lineup?
Heading into the 2024 NFL draft, the consensus number one running back prospect was Jonathon Brooks out of Texas. After a breakout sophomore year that saw Brooks total 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground in just 11 games, he went to the Carolina Panthers in the second round at 46th overall.
Fans who are eager to see Brooks make his debut as a pro are going to have to wait a couple more months, it seems. Brooks' 2023 season was cut short by an ACL tear in November against TCU, making his production all that much more impressive. However special he may be healthy, Brooks still needs more time to fully recover.
According to head coach Dave Canales, Brooks will sit out the entire 2024 preseason and not play a single snap in any of his team's three games. Canales is hoping he will be able to join the lineup in Week 3 or Week 4 of the regular season, per Josh Norris.
For now Chuba Hubbard remains at the top of Carolina's depth chart at running back, followed by Miles Sanders. The writing is definitely on the wall, though. Once Brooks is 100% healthy it's only a matter of time before he takes the reins and becomes the Panthers' lead rusher.
