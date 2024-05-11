Kamari Lassiter Has Hilarious Reaction When Learning DeMeco Ryans Attended Alabama
When you get to the National Football League, it's common to end up on a team that has players from your most hated rival. It happens all the time and it can make for some good camaraderie.
Teammates will often place bets when the two teams play each other with the loser often having to wear memorabilia from their rival school. It makes for some fun moments. We had one of those fun moments on Friday afternoon when Houston Texans rookie cornerback Kamari Lassiter spoke to the media at rookie minicamp.
Lassiter, who went to the University of Georgia, was asked about his head coach DeMeco Ryans having attended the University of Alabama. His reaction was priceless, as he didn't know that about his head coach.
"Coach went to Bama? Nah, I aint know that."- Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter
The discussion after the press conference must have been something else.