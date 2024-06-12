NFL Draft

Keenan Allen Changes Representation, Open to Contract Extension with Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears made a wise trade for wide receiver Keenan Allen and he is already looking to stay long-term, which could pay dividends for Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze.

Dec 10, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs the ball ahead of Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears didn't mess around this offseason when it came to supporting their soon-to-be rookie starting quarterback Caleb Williams. They acquired wide receiver D.J. Moore in the trade that landed them the pick in which they took Williams and they sent the Los Angeles Chargers a fourth-round pick for wide receiver Keenan Allen as well.

Throughout minicamp and offseason practices, Allen has been a fixture at them all. He has made it known that he wants to stay in Chicago on an extension and just made a change in representation, moving to Klutch Sports.

The move with his representation could very well begin contract extension talks with the Bears. Allen, who fits very well with what the Bears want to do on offense, is the likely slot receiver with Moore at the Z and rookie first-round pick Rome Odunze at the X.

If Allen can get a contract extension done with the Bears, it could be a very valuable asset as they try to finish off their rebuild in style.

