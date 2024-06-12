Keenan Allen Changes Representation, Open to Contract Extension with Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears didn't mess around this offseason when it came to supporting their soon-to-be rookie starting quarterback Caleb Williams. They acquired wide receiver D.J. Moore in the trade that landed them the pick in which they took Williams and they sent the Los Angeles Chargers a fourth-round pick for wide receiver Keenan Allen as well.
Throughout minicamp and offseason practices, Allen has been a fixture at them all. He has made it known that he wants to stay in Chicago on an extension and just made a change in representation, moving to Klutch Sports.
The move with his representation could very well begin contract extension talks with the Bears. Allen, who fits very well with what the Bears want to do on offense, is the likely slot receiver with Moore at the Z and rookie first-round pick Rome Odunze at the X.
If Allen can get a contract extension done with the Bears, it could be a very valuable asset as they try to finish off their rebuild in style.