NFL Draft

100th East-West Shrine Bowl to be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

After a year in Frisco, the Shrine Bowl moves to the heart of Texas and Jerry World for the 2025 edition

Bill Riccette

Feb 1, 2024; Frisco, TX, USA; West offensive lineman Garret Greenfield of South Dakota State (74) and quarterback John Rhys Plumlee of UCF (18) celebrates after Plumlee scores a touchdown against the East during the second half at the Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 1, 2024; Frisco, TX, USA; West offensive lineman Garret Greenfield of South Dakota State (74) and quarterback John Rhys Plumlee of UCF (18) celebrates after Plumlee scores a touchdown against the East during the second half at the Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

They say everything is bigger and Texas. The same can now be said for the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The 2025 Shrine Bowl, the 100th edition of the postseason All-Star Game, will be played on January 30th at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas. Last season, the Shrine was played at The Star, the practice facility of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas.

The Shrine Bowl is coming off its most successful year in its illustrious history. 57 players were selected during the 2024 NFL Draft, the most ever in a single season for the Shrine Bowl, starting with Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper going to the Green Bay Packers with the 45th pick.

The game moved to Frisco for the 2024 edition after two years at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game has also been played in St. Petersburg, Orlando, Houston, San Antonio, Oakland, Stanford, New Orleans and San Francisco.

Published
Bill Riccette

BILL RICCETTE

Billy Riccette has had worked featured for USA Today covering the New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers. He contributes to 4 For 4 Fantasy Football during the season writing fantasy scouting reports for various teams. Billy is also an assistant coach in Hazleton, PA. During the college basketball season, you can find him being an amateur Joe Lunardi.

Home/Latest News