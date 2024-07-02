100th East-West Shrine Bowl to be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
They say everything is bigger and Texas. The same can now be said for the East-West Shrine Bowl.
The 2025 Shrine Bowl, the 100th edition of the postseason All-Star Game, will be played on January 30th at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas. Last season, the Shrine was played at The Star, the practice facility of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas.
The Shrine Bowl is coming off its most successful year in its illustrious history. 57 players were selected during the 2024 NFL Draft, the most ever in a single season for the Shrine Bowl, starting with Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper going to the Green Bay Packers with the 45th pick.
The game moved to Frisco for the 2024 edition after two years at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game has also been played in St. Petersburg, Orlando, Houston, San Antonio, Oakland, Stanford, New Orleans and San Francisco.