Revisiting a preposterous 2022 NFL Draft class of quarterbacks

There were 9 QBs drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft – only the final 2 (both 7th rounders) are still with the team that drafted them.



1 (20) Kenny Pickett – traded

3 (74) Desmond Ridder – traded

3 (86) Malik Willis – traded

3 (94) Matt Corral – cut

4 (137) Bailey Zappe – cut

5 (144)…