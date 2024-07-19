3 UDFA risers to watch during training camp
The 2024 NFL Draft saw a great deal of talented players leave the weekend without a home. Players like South Dakota State's Garret Greenfield then had to wait to get a call from teams to sign as an undrafted free agent.
However, every year undrafted players come out of the woodwork during training camp to make a splash with their respective teams. This offseason will be no different as NFL teams are starting to head back to their facilities for the start of another year of football.
As they do, which of these undrafted free agents from the 2024 draft crop has the best chance to make an impact with their respective teams in training camp and the preseason? Here are three candidates.
OL Garret Greenfield, Seattle Seahawks
Players from FCS schools always have to overcome the "level of competition" concern. However, South Dakota State is the best of the best at the FCS level as they could compete for a title in just about every Group of Five conference at the FBS level. And they've got a mean player in Garret Greenfield, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent.
The Seahawks have Abraham Lucas penciled in as their starting right tackle, but he has struggled with injuries. They then opted not to invest significant assets into their offensive line in either the draft or free agency outside of signing George Fant.
If Lucas fails to stay healthy again in 2024, then Greenfield has a chance to warn a real role with the Seahawks along their offensive line.
RB Blake Watson, Memphis
The Denver Broncos are baren at their skill positions. And former second rounder Javonte Williams has not been able to stay healthy and has shown a lack of comfortability in a zone rushing scheme. Even after drafting Notre Dame running back Audric Estime on Day 3, Memphis back Blake Watson is a threat to make a splash in training camp.
A former wide receiver while at Old Dominion, Watson moved to running back during his third year in college, finishing his career with the the Tigers. He blew up onto the scene, rushing for over 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns. His receiver skills still shined through, catching 53 passes for nearly 500 yards and three touchdowns out of the backfield as well.
Sean Payton wants playmakers, and Watson is a playmaker.
S Beau Brade, Baltimore Ravens
I don't know how Brade went undrafted. He played at the third level and in the slot for the Terrapins and displayed an excellent trigger when closing onto the football. And what better team to land with than the Baltimore Ravens?
He didn't test well at the combine, and that's a reason he fell out of all seven rounds in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, his play-speed and physicality outweigh what he did in underwear in Indianapolis. During his senior season, Brade racked up 75 tackles, four tackles for loss, an interception, and six passes defended.
While Brade will have no easy pathway to making the roster, it does help that the Ravens lost Geno Stone in free agency and have openings on their depth chart in the safety room. Don't sleep on Brade.