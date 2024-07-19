J.J. McCarthy gets Vikings to do something they've never done before
All of the 2024 NFL Draft first round quarterbacks are now under contract after the Minnesota Vikings and J.J. McCarthy have crossed the finish line.
There is, however, one small wrinkle in regards to McCarthy's deal with Minnesota.
While X (formerly known as Twitter) user PrettyRickey213 is not a verified source, he has been leaking inside scoops throughout free agency and the draft this offseason. PrettyRickey213 has been adamant that a huge contention between McCarthy and the Vikings was the payout of his signing bonus.
The apparent insider has now stated the Vikings wilted on their end and paid out the entirety of McCarthy's signing bonus upfront to get the deal across the finish line. This is the first time the Vikings have ever done that.
McCarthy was guaranteed the full amount of that bonus regardless of whether or not it was spread across four years or paid out day one, but it is an interesting wrinkle that his camp was able to get the deal done. As a result now, McCarthy will not be forced into a holdout as the Vikings get ready for minicamp.
