Top 2025 NFL Draft prospects to watch in loaded Georgia vs. Alabama game
We enter Week 5 of the college football season with a huge matchup between Alabama Football and Georgia Football with plenty of 2025 NFL Draft prospects on display.
Both quarterbacks have NFL Draft hype, there are a multitude of pass rushers and defensive linemen to watch in this game, and the secondary play may just give both of these gunslingers fits through the air. All 32 NFL teams will be watching this game and their scouting notebooks will be set on fire with how furiously they will be writing throughout this one.
In this game, you could throw a stone and hit an NFL Draft prospect, so it is going to be easier to merge the two teams and break it down by position. This matchup was discussed in the latest episode of the Daft on Draft Podcast and can be heard on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.
Here are the biggest prospects to watch in this heavyweight fight between Georgia and Alabama:
Quarterbacks
Both Carson Beck and Jalen Milroe are being mocked in the first round right now. Beck entered the season as QB1 for many, while Milroe has played much more on schedule and on time this year under new head coach Kalen DeBoer. This will be a monumental matchup for both quarterbacks.
Can Beck recover after a down performance against Kentucky that may have shown that his floor is lower than what many thought? Can Milroe continue to stack up positive performances, and do it against perhaps the best defense in the country? All eyes will be on both of these quarterbacks.
Running Backs
For once, neither of these teams have a top-end running back that is demanding to be talked about as a legit 2025 NFL Draft prospect. Chief among them is Georgia's Trevor Etienne, a transfer from Florida. However, after a lackluster start and an offseason arrest, Etienne may be trending toward returning to school for his senior season in 2025 rather than declaring for the draft. It is still too early to tell, but Etienne needs a solid came on the biggest stage against Alabama to get his name back in the good graces of draft analysts.
Wide Receivers
The wide receiver talent in this game is lacking a bit as well, as the best receiver in this game is a 17-year-old true freshman who cannot declare for the draft for two more seasons. Dominic Lovett is probably the most talked about draft-eligible wide receiver in this game, but he is predominantly a slot receiver and has a smaller body type than teams picking at the top of the draft would prefer. Could this be the game that Dillon Bell opens it up for Georgia? Washington transfer Germie Bernard is a name to watch for Alabama as a draft-eligible wide receiver as well.
Tight Ends
Alabama senior tight end CJ Dippre is a Maryland transfer, but has not made a notable impact in his two years with the Crimson Tide. The Georgia tight ends, Oscar Delp and Benjamin Yurosek, are among two of the most under-producing players in the country after a summer of hype. The two have combined for just three catches for 25 yards (with all of that coming from Delp). Can any tight end get going in this game?
Offensive Linemen
All of the focus on the offensive lines between these two teams falls along the interior. Only one offensive tackle between the two sides is really worth mentioning, and he is a true sophomore and not draft-eligible. Alabama, however, has Tyler Booker (who has the most name notoriety), Parker Brailsford, and Jaeden Roberts along their interior. Brailsford is undersized and may go back to school, but Booker is seen as a potential Day 2 pick.
Georgia also has three draftable interior offensive linemen. Tate Ratledge, the most hyped among them, is out for this game though. Jared Wilson and Dylan Fairchild are absolutely still worth the watch with many plugging Wilson as the best center in the class at this point in the 2025 NFL Draft
Defensive Linemen
Alabama pass rusher LT Overton has a chance to be the X-factor in this game against a couple of middling offensive tackles across from him. Overton is listed at a massive 6-foot-5 and 283 pounds, can win both inside and out, and is extremely explosive getting off of the line of scrimmage. They also have Keanu Koht and Jah-Marien Latham to worry about off the edge as well.
Tim Keenan Jr. is a problem for opposing offensive lines along the interior, and he is teamed up with graduate Tim Smith. Both Jahiem Oatis and Damon Payne Jr. are draft-eligible along the Crimson Tide interior as well. Big man Nazir Stackhouse is the name to watch along the Georgia interior, but Christian Miller is eligible for the draft as a redshirt sophomore as well.
For Georgia, Mykel Williams, a projected first round pick, is expected to return for this game after missing the last two for the Bulldogs.
Linebackers
Jihaad Campbell might be the best linebacker in the country from the second level of the Alabama defense. He is huge, explosive, athletic and can backpedal with ease. While his eyes can be deceived a bit, his ability to close on a ball carrier is second to none.
For Georgia, Smael Mondon Jr. is a giant ball of clay to work with. Still raw, Mondon possesses rare physical tools for an NFL team to take a chance on at the next level. Jalon Walker is an extremely fun, but undersized linebacker for Georgia as well. He will line up at the second level and off the edge as a pass rusher. Explosive and with some power, Walker can get after opposing ball carriers and quarterbacks in the backfield.
Cornerbacks
Cornerbacks Julian Humphrey and Daylen Everette deserve some praise as the Bulldogs have yet to allow a touchdown all season long. Georgia has a long line of producing NFL Draft talent at the cornerback position and this year is no different.
For Alabama, they are getting standout performances from USC transfer Domani Jackson, entering his true junior season. As he continues to stack games, and this is a big one, Jackson might just be a name to monitor as a top-50 talent as a former top-rated recruit coming out of high school.
Safeties
Malaki Starks might be the best player in the country in the backend of the Georgia defense. Dan Jackson is a redshirt senior too and will be going to the NFL Draft after this season, but he is quite overshadowed by the tremendous Starks. Everyone will be watching what he will continue to do and if he can manipulate the eyes of Milroe on the backend.
Alabama has two safeties worth talking about, starting with graduate Malachi Moore. While he transitions best as a nickel at the next level, he has been a consistent player for the Crimson Tide in his college career. He will play at the third level as well as the slot in this game. Michigan transfer Keon Sabb, who had the game of his life in the National Championship last year, has a decent amount of ball production early in his Alabama career already as well.
