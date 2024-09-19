Building the perfect running back out of 2025 NFL Draft prospects
- Vision: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
- Contact Balance: Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
- Explosiveness: Jaydn Ott, California
- Agility/Change of Direction: Devin Neal, Kansas
- Receiving ability: Jaydon Blue, Texas
- Pass Protection: TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
The 2025 NFL Draft is still months away, but how can we not talk about some of these college football standouts already making a name for themselves like Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty?
The Boise State product is one of many fun running backs in this draft class. This begs the question: what makes for the perfect running back? We've seen some good ones in the NFL over the years, but Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns stands out the most. He has the ideal balance of vision, contact balance, explosiveness, agility, and hands to impact the game in every facet.
So if we were building the perfect running back out of 2025 NFL Draft running backs, what would that Frankenstein look like? Let's get in the lab:
So here is the thing, I could have used Jeanty for just about every single one of these categories. It's extremely hard to poke holes in his game. However, for the sake of introducing a variety of names, I am doing a different back for each category.
Jeanty, however, has the respect of RB1 in this class because of his well-rounded and elite game with the Broncos. And first and foremost about his game is his ability to sift through traffic at every level of the field. Patience and vision for a running back is more than just waiting for an initial hole to develop and hitting it. It's about finding cuts at the second and third level as well to hunt out green grass.
The Boise State standout is a pro at it.
Contact Balance: Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
This one was too easy. North Carolina's Omarion Hampton is an absolute bowling ball who is impossible to bring down on first contact. Don't believe me, just look at his data.
Through three games this season already, Hampton has already forced 20 missed tackles. Twenty. In 2023, he forced a whopping 67 missed tackles with the football in his hands for the Tar Heels. Over the last two seasons, Hampton has averaged over four yards after initial contact. It's absurd. On the year, he has 416 rushing yards, and 310 of those yards have come after contact.
This is a no-brainer.
Explosiveness: Jaydn Ott, California
The production is down for Ott this year with the Golden Bears after an explosive season a year ago. This may lead to him heading back to the college level again in 2025, but make no mistake: He is one of the most explosive playmakers in the nation. The issue for Ott this year has been finding green grass to scamper into.
Once he hits green grass, however? He is as good as gone.
While he has not had one this year, Ott had 16 carries of over 15 yards a year ago for the Cal offense. He has legit 4.3 speed, so if he is able to get into space, good luck. As Cal takes on the struggling Florida State team this week, let's see if Ott can get the ball rolling.
Agility/Change of Direction: Devin Neal, Kansas
One of my favorite running backs in the class, Kansas weapon Devin Neal is a ball of fun in between the lines. He's incredibly slippery and nearly impossible to get hands on in the open field. His fluidity to stick his foot in the ground and make an open field move is a blast to watch on film.
Even as Kansas struggles offensively through the air, Neal is a back they can depend on to create an explosive play out of nothing. It's going to be fun to watch him at the NFL level with the right offensive coordinator like Klint Kubiak, Kyle Shanahan, or even Andy Reid.
Receiving ability: Jaydon Blue, Texas
Texas has become a bit of a running back factory over the last few years. In the last two years alone, all of Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, and Jonathon Brooks have all been drafted into the NFL. They may have another this year in Jaydon Blue.
Not only is Jaydon Blue a patient and explosive runner, but he is a legit asset out of the backfield as a receiver. Texas is plastering him with targets this season, and he is not disappointing. Not only that, but Blue has shown the versatility to line up in the slot as well for the Longhorns to give them another plan of attack.
Pass Protection: TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
Yeah, he's like that.
Not only is TreVeyon Henderson explosive with the football in his hands, but he has proven more than capable of doing the dirty work as well. He will step up and punch pass rushers and blitzers in the mouth without hesitation. This will win him a ton of brownie points with NFL coaches and scouts.
