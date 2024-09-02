College Football Week 1 Helmet Stickers: Cam Ward, Ashton Jeanty, others make a name for their 2025 NFL Draft stock
Week 1 of College Football has come and gone with plenty of 2025 NFL Draft prospects making a name for themselves. Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty led their teams to dominant wins with dominant performances, but they were not the only ones.
In our first full slate of games this season, we were baptized in good football all week and into the weekend. Multiple top-25 matchups lived up to the hype, one that was a blowout, and plenty of other games that finally fed the hunger for the return of football. So who led their respective teams with standout showings?
Choosing one player from each position, this will be a weekly column to give out helmet stickers to the draft-eligible guys who led their teams with standout performances. So who gets a helmet sticker in Week 1? These 2025 NFL Draft prospects put themselves firmly on the map and at the center of conversation after stellar showing in the first week of College Football.
Quarterback: Cam Ward, Miami
Welcome to South Beach, Cam Ward! Not only did Ward put on a show, but he did it against an SEC and in-state rival as the Hurricanes clobbered the Florida Gators. Completing 75 percent of his passes, Ward threw for 385 yards and three touchdowns in Miami's 41-17 win in Gainesville. Inconsistency and willingness to put the ball in harm's way has been the knock on Ward as a draft prospect, but this was a step in the right direction.
Running Back: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
RB1 did RB1 things for the Boise State Broncos in their win against Georgia Southern. Averaging over 13 yards per carry is pretty good day on the ground. Shattering Boise State's single-game rushing record with 265 yards and a whopping six touchdowns takes it a step further. With a big game against Oregon next week, Jeanty looks to take his game to a new level.
Wide Receiver: Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
The wide receiver class in the 2025 NFL Draft class has been heavily contested between Tetairoa McMillan and Missouri's Luther Burden III. McMillan put on a show in Week 1, however, racking up an astounding 304 yards and four touchdowns in Arizona's Week 1 win over New Mexico. At 6-foot-5, McMillan's movement skills are drawing comparisons to Drake London, a former top-10 pick. If he keeps it up, he'll stay on that track.
Tight End: Colston Loveland, Michigan
Michigan's Colston Loveland came into the season as the undisputed TE1 in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he did nothing to disrupt that. New quarterback, no problem for Loveland who racked up eight catches for 87 yards and a touchdown against Fresno State. This was a career-high for the agile and explosive pass catcher.
Offensive Tackle: Marcus Mbow, Purdue
After breaking his leg in Week 6 of the 2023 season, Purdue right tackle Marcus Mbow returned with perfection. On 29 pass snaps, Mbow did not surrender a single pressure, racking up a 100 percent pass blocking efficiency against Indiana State. One of my favorite sleepers in the class, Mbow has the makings of a top-64 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft if he can stay healthy for the Boilermakers this season.
Interior Offensive Lineman: Tate Ratledge, Georgia
Georgia's Tate Ratledge had a pretty tough matchup against the interior guys of Peter Woods and DeMonte Capehart from Clemson. Yet on 32 pass blocking snaps, Ratledge gave up no pressures, no sacks, and was penalized zero times. Not only that, but Georgia's run game was a catalyst of their success in the second half, led by Ratledge and the big boys upfront.
Interior Defensive Lineman: Aaron Graves, Iowa
An underclassman, Aaron Graves enters his junior season with plenty of experience for the Hawkeyes as he has started games since he was a true freshman. How is this for a leap? He had just 2.5 sacks last year, and three sacks as a true freshman. Graves had three sacks against Illinois State in Iowa's Week 1 win. As the true junior looks to make a name for himself this year, he will have to continue to dominate when the stiff Big Ten competition opens up.
EDGE Rusher: Mike Green, Marshall
Get to know the name now. Marshall's Mike Green is bendy, explosive, and a menace off the edge for the Thundering Herd. After a stellar season in 2023, Green is right back at it in 2024. He started his season off with nine tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks as he is back for his senior season. At 6-foot-4 and 248 pounds, Green has a stellar frame to work with off the edge and could be a massive riser in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Linebacker: Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
Another year, another Alabama linebacker. This time Jihaad Campbell looks to follow in the footsteps of those who have come before him. The 6-foot-3 and 244 pounder is off to a great start, racking up a massive six stop tackles, 10 total tackles, and giving up just three catches for negative yards in the Cimson Tide's season-opener against Western Kentucky.
Cornerback: Jahdae Barron, Texas
The Longhorns look like they belong in the SEC early on after a dominant Week 1 game and a playoff berth a year ago. Among their standouts? Senior cornerback Jahdae Barron, who showed exceptional ball skills and coverage wits in zone coverage to peel off his assignment to snatch the football out of the air for his first interception of 2024. He played in the slot, in the box, and outside in Week 1, shining for the Longhorns. Barron could be looking to become the next nickel cornerback drafted on Day 2.
Safety: Malaki Starks, Georgia
The best football player in the country might be found in Athens, Georgia once again. Minkah Fitzpatrick has been the highest-drafted safety we have seen in recent years, but Georgia's Malaki Starks has been putting out stellar tape since his freshman season and may challenge for that throne this upcoming Spring. Lining up all over the field, Starks gave up just one catch on two targets (for 12 yards) and came away with an unbelievable leaping interception after tracking and high-pointing the football out of the air. He's an early favorite for the Jim Thorpe Award.
