ESPN's Matt Miller has QBs going 1-2 in newest mock draft
2025 NFL Draft work is already well underway as the college football season and the anticipated release of EA College Football 25 video game. And in Matt Miller of ESPN's newest mock draft, he has quarterbacks Carson Beck of Georgia and Shedeur Sanders of Colorado flying off the board in trade-ups.
In his mock, the New York Giants come up to get Beck, while the Las Vegas Raiders made a move to pick No. 2 for Sanders.
Let's dive into the mock draft and take a deeper look at these two quarterbacks.
Digging into Carson Beck
Seen as the best pure passer in the draft, there is a ton to like about Beck's game. There were even some who think he would have been a first round pick last April if he had come out. And with J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, and Michael Penix Jr. all going in the first round, there is a strong chance he could have been a top 10 pick.
The 21-year-old threw for 3,941 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just six interceptions for the Bulldogs in 2023. He completed a whopping 72 percent of his passes with 17 big time throws a year ago. He looks to take another step forward after Georgia missed the college football playoffs a year ago.
If he does, becoming the No. 1 overall pick is not out of the question. Here is what Miller had to say on the pick:
Beck -- my QB1 in the class at the moment -- is a steady pocket passer with a big arm and great processing speed. And he is primed for a breakout season after throwing 24 touchdown passes and completing 72.4% of his throws in his first season as a starter in 2023.- ESPN's Matt Miller
Taking a look under the microscope at Shedeur Sanders
Sanders enters the 2025 NFL Draft cycle as a bit of a hotter name, mainly due to his father and their outspoken ways this offseason. That, however, does not take away from the accuracy and deep ball that Sanders throws on the field.
Let's face it, his offensive line is not great. However, there are times where Sanders runs himself into traffic and pressure. There are questions about where his eyes are going post-snap, and his arm talent is just ordinary. He started the 2023 season hot, but ended it in a slide.
There is a lot to love about the game of Sanders, but equally enough to wonder if he will translate to the next level well. He will need a big year to jump back onto the scene in 2024. Miller had this to say on one of the most polarizing players in the nation:
"Sanders is a legitimate Heisman contender if Colorado can string together some wins. His accuracy, toughness and poise would make him a rookie starter for the Raiders and give the offense some much-needed swagger. He threw 27 touchdown passes to three interceptions for the Buffaloes last year."- ESPN's Matt Miller
Other QBs selected in the first round of Miller's mock draft
10. New Orleans Saints: Quinn Ewers, Texas
19. Los Angeles Rams: Conner Weigman, Texas A&M
20. New York Jets: Riley Leonard, Notre Dame
