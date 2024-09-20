2025 NFL Draft: Could Tetairoa McMillan be even better than Travis Hunter?
If you have not yet heard about the exploits of Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan, prepare yourself to be inundated in the coming months as the 2025 NFL Draft fast approaches.
Because McMillan plays for the Wildcats and isn't seen nationally like other stars, such as Colorado's Travis Hunter, the masses haven't been exposed to his brilliance. Those in the know, however, are well aware of just how potent a weapon this kid is on the perimeter.
Since bursting onto the scene as a freshman in 2022, McMillan wowed in his first season for the Wildcats, catching eight touchdowns on just 39 receptions. Then last season as a sophomore, he racked up 1402 yards (fifth in the nation) and 10 touchdowns on 90 catches (ninth in the nation).
So far this season, McMillan has done nothing but improve. He's already tallied 453 yards and four touchdowns on just 23 catches, averaging an eye-popping 19.7 yards per reception.
The unfortunate news is that he's out for a while after undergoing a minor procedure after Week 3. The good news is that the Wildcats are expecting McMillan back soon, and he'll have a chance to continue piling up gaudy stats.
Despite the injury, McMillan is viewed by NFL scouts and analysts in highly favorable terms. ESPN recently released a top-five big board for every position. McMillan is ranked second in three of the four panelists' rankings and first in one (Field Yates).
A dangerous deep threat, McMillan is ready to take the NFL by storm. He could be even better as a professional receiver than Hunter, who has taken the sports world by storm the past couple of seasons in Colorado. If he continues putting up big numbers every week, McMillan will almost certainly be a top-15 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.