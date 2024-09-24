2025 NFL Draft: Jaguars linked to Texas Longhorns star with No. 1 overall pick
If the season ended today, the Jacksonville Jaguars would have the No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. One draft expert believes the embattled franchise could take a Texas Longhorns star that would be a huge boost to the offense.
Following their devastating 47-10 loss on Monday night to the Buffalo Bills, the Jaguars fell to 0-3 on the season. Tankathon has Jacksonville currently sitting at No. 1 overall, if the season ended today. Ruminating on that, ESPN's Matt Miller shared his opinion that the most logical choice for the Jaguars would be to select Longhorns star left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.
Shoring up the offensive line is not only smart, but it would be a staunch statement of support for former No. 1 overall NFL draft pick, Trevor Lawrence. He's had a brutal start to the 2024 NFL season. His completion percentage of 52.8 is the second-worst in the league. Lawrence is not even averaging 200 passing yards per game, and he has thrown just two touchdowns in three games.
The Jacksonville offensive line has been terrible, though. It's difficult or any quarterback to excel when defenders are getting to the quarterback consistently, and quickly. Lawrence is getting pressured on 34.5 percent of his drop-backs, and even before the Jaguars' embarrassing, blowout loss Monday night they featured the 30th-ranked pass-blocking offensive line in the NFL, per PFF.
Banks would do a lot to prop up those numbers. The left tackle is coming off a First-team All-Big 12 campaign in 2023 and is considered to be the best left tackle in the 2025 NFL Drat by most people who cover the sport.
There is little chance the Jaguars would take a quarterback atop the 2025 NFL Draft, if they did continue to lose and ended up with the first overall pick. Lawrence just signed a monster contract extension. The franchise is on the hook for $133 million in dead cap in 2025 if they wanted to move on and draft a quarterback.
So it makes perfect logical sense to select a left tackle in 2025. And if the Jaguars do have to go this route, drafting the Texas star is an easy decision to make. One other caveat to consider, though, is that the Jaguars would have to consider trading out of the top pick to a team desperate for a quarterback.