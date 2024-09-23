Week 4 helmet stickers: Which 2025 NFL Draft prospects shined brightest?
From Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and his miracle-working, to another Will Johnson Jr. interception returned for a touchdown, we saw a ton of standout performances from 2025 NFL Draft prospects in Week 4.
It was a hard week to decide on who gets helmet stickers as there were plenty to choose from. We had some conference and non-conference games to choose from, so we tried to steer clear from the matchups that were simply due to a massive gap in competition. Moving forward, however, we are getting into the cream of the crop matchups.
Here are seven top-notch performances from 2025 NFL Draft prospects that deserve to be recognized with a Week 4 helmet sticker.
QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Despite being sacked a massive eight times against Baylor, Shedeur Sanders kept battling for the full 60 minutes and then some. Not only did he end regulation with a Hail Mary to force overtime, but finished the game with 341 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. In a weak class, Sanders keeps stacking weeks in a suboptimal setting.
RB Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
It might be time to get to know the name of Kaleb Johnson. He has gone over 100 yards in every game, over 175 in his last three games, and now over 200 in their win over Minnesota. In this game, Johnson exploded with 206 yards and three touchdowns on the day as the Hawkeyes do not win that game without him.
WR Tre Harris, Ole Miss
Ole Miss' Tre Harris is not the best athlete we have ever seen at the wide receiver position, but he is an absolute bully at the catchpoint. One a Biletnikoff-worthy run, Harris racked up 225 yards and atwo catches against Georgia Southern. He is up to 628 yards on the season already and has eclipsed 130 yards in three of four games to start his 2024 season.
TE Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
We might see a Group of Five player win the Mackey Award for the nation's best tight end as Bowling Green's offense revolves around Harold Fannin Jr. And he is doing it against Power Four opponents. After already cooking Penn State in their last game with 11 catches for 137 yards, Fannin Jr. now wreaked havoc against Texas A&M with 145 yards and a touchdown on eight catches.
OT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
While the Golden Gophers came up short against the Hawkeyes, potential top-50 pick and offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery put on a show. On a massive 40 pass blocking reps on the day against a talented Iowa front, Ersery did not allow a single pressure, hurry, or quarterback hit. He has tantalizing tools, and now he is stacking seasons on his way to the 2025 NFL Draft.
EDGE Josaiah Stewart, Michigan
There might not have been a better player in all of college football over the weekend than Michigan pass rusher Josaiah Stewart. The Coastal Carolina transfer is undersized and may take some creativity to utilize at the NFL level. However on the day in the comeback win against USC, Stewart racked up a massive eight pressures, two sacks, three quarterback hits, three hurries, and five stop tackles.
CB Will Johnson, Michigan
For the second time already this season, the potential best player in the 2025 NFL Draft class has a pick-six. Michigan's Will Johnson Jr. will get nitpicked, but he shouldn't. It's hard to find a hole in his game as he has the right to be the first player drafted this year in a weak quarterback class. He's a star.
