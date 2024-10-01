2025 NFL Draft stock watch: Cam Ward 'leading candidate' to rise up draft boards
There aren't many college football players who are boosting their draft stock like Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward. The electric dual-threat star is playing his way into the top half of the 2025 NFL Draft.
He's a player many NFL draft scouts had their eye on during the preseason due to his raw talent. Ward has shown throughout his college football career that he has the dynamic skills as a passer and a runner to excel at the NFL level.
So far in 2024, Ward has also shown an improved ability to play in control with full command of an offense. His decision-making has been stellar overall, despite some mistakes he'd like to have back in his last game against Virginia Tech.
For this reason, ESPN's Jordan Reid has marked Ward as the player who could rise up draft boards in a major way leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft. In a recent article for ESPN+, Reid wrote that "Ward is currently the leading candidate to make a big rise in the 2025 class."
Through five games, Ward has piled up some gaudy stats, indeed. The Miami quarterback has 1,782 yards passing with 18 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Ward has also gained 146 yards and two touchdowns rushing, and he's a threat to rip off huge gains on the ground every time he touches the ball.
Highlighting his stellar start, here's a crazy stat for you to consider: Ward is now one of just three FBS players over the last quarter century to start a season 5-0 while recording 3-plus pass touchdowns and 300-plus passing yards in each game (h/tGreg Harvey of Stats Perform).
With that in mind it isn't surprising to see NFL draft writers and scouts bring Ward up as a potential top quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft class. Strong play down the stretch will only further boost Ward's draft stock heading into next April's proceedings.