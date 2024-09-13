4 2025 NFL Draft matchups to watch in Week 3 of College Football

4 episodes per week!? Hell yes.



Today, Dalton and Cory sift through the Week 3 schedule of college football for high-stakes 2025 NFL Draft implications around the nation:



Apple: https://t.co/PnLS8RZBf1



Spotify: https://t.co/wPq5Mkbhdo pic.twitter.com/6fKx9iRF1d