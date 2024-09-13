4 2025 NFL Draft matchups to watch in Week 3 of College Football
The college football season now enters Week 3 as 2025 NFL Draft prospects like Georgia offensive guard Tate Ratledge and Kentucky defensive tackle Deone Walker look to continue to construct their NFL resumes.
So as we enter Week 3 of the 2024 college football season, who are some of the bigger draft-eligible prospects set to take the field? What are some of the best matchups between draft-eligible players to keep an eye on as you pig out on college football this weekend?
Here are some of the biggest matchups discussed on the Daft on Draft Podcast:
Kentucky DT Deone Walker vs. Georgia OG Tate Ratledge
The Bulldogs have three interior offensive linemen worth watching against standout Kentucky defensive tackle Deone Walker, but chief among them is Tate Ratledge. After a stellar performance against a tough Clemson defensive interior, Ratledge is on his way to establishing himself as the best guard in the nation.
Walker, a mocked first round pick right now, has a resume game right here. Coming off of a season with eight sacks, Walker has yet to pick up his first one in 2024. Can he get it against the likes of Ratledge, Dylan Fairchild, and Jared Wilson along the stout Georgia interior offensive line?
Purdue OT Marcus Mbow vs. Notre Dame DL
In his first game back from a broken leg a year ago, Purdue right tackle Marcus Mbow stonewalked the Indiana State Sycamores. Perhaps a good ease-in game, he now has a much stiffer test against the stout Notre Dame defensive front. The likes of Rylie Mills, Howard Cross III, RJ Oben, and more will be no slouch for the 2025 NFL Draft hopeful.
Mbow, who I project more inside as a guard, has Day 2 potential. He has excellent foot speed, some of the best hands of any offensive lineman in the country, and is a well-disciplined player. In his first real test since breaking his leg in Week 6 a year ago, how will the Purdue standout handle a tough matchup against the Fighting Irish?
LSU OTs vs. South Carolina freshman phenom
LSU boasts two potential first round offensive tackles in Emery Jones Jr. and Will Campbell. And while their matchup is not against a 2025 NFL Draft-eligible player, it is against someone who is making waves across the college football landscape.
Pass rusher Dylan Stewart is all of the rage right now as he has been terrorizing opposing teams, including the Kentucky offensive line a week ago. After three sacks in his first ever collegiate game against Old Dominion, Stewart followed it up with three pressures, two hurries, and a quarterback hit against the Wildcats.
Jones and Campbell will have their hands full, and this is absolutely a resume matchup even if Stewart isn't draft eligible until the 2026 NFL Draft.
Missouri OT Armand Membou vs. BC EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku
Coming off of a dominant showing against Florida State, Boston College pass rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku has the attention of 2025 NFL Draft pundits. He racked up four pressures, one sack, and three quarterback hits in their upset win. This week, he has an explosive and fleet-footed matchup in Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou.
While Membou projects as a guard in the NFL given his lack of length to hang at tackle at the NFL level, his tools are off the charts. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 314 pounds, Membou has given up just one pressure all season. He has, however, only played Murray State and Buffalo to this point. Taking on a top-25 opponent, and a pass rusher gathering NFL Draft steam, Membou has his first real test of the 2024 season in Ezeiruaku.
