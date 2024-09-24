2025 NFL Mock Draft has Giants replacing Daniel Jones with surprising QB
It isn't a controversial statement to say Daniel Jones has been underwhelming during his tenure with the New York Giants. A new 2025 NFL Mock Draft has a solution for the Giants next April.
CBS Sports' Blake Brockermeyer mocked University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward to the Giants at No. 3 overall in his latest mock draft.
"Ward was not on my preseason bingo card to be the No. 1 quarterback off the board, but he has shown the ability to take his game to the next level surrounded by a more talented unit. The dual-threat quarterback will be in the first overall pick conversation, and the Giants' quarterback room is a disaster. Ward has a ton of experience, starting nearly 50 games in his college career. Those reps usually pay off at the next level."- Blake Brockermeyer -- CBS Sports
The surprise here is that this mock draft has Ward as the first quarterback off the board. Most NFL draft big boards have Quinn Ewers, Shedeur Sanders, or Carson Beck as the top passer in the 2025 NFL Draft.
So far this season, Ward has done nothing but impress. He has the Hurricanes heading into Week 5 with a perfect 4-0 record. In the process, Ward has put up Heisman-worthy numbers, passing for 1,439 yards with 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He's also rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown, averaging 7.4 yards per carry.
Some NFL scouts reportedly are not yet convinced Ward is a first-round quarterback. He needs to stay consistent and continue to play excellent, efficient football in key moments. If that happens, those doubts will begin to disappear.
So far Ward appears to be the real deal. If he did end up being drafted by the Giants to replace Jones, there's little doubt the innovative mind of head coach Brian Daboll would find fun and exciting ways to utilized his talents.