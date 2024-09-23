2025 NFL Mock Draft has Panthers taking Quinn Ewers No. 1 overall
There is no consensus about who should go No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, but Quinn Ewers may just be the guy. One mock draft has the Carolina Panthers taking him first next April to replace former first overall pick Bryce Young.
Kyle Stackpole of CBS Sports mocked Ewers to the Panthers in his latest mock draft.
The Panthers have recently benched former No. 1 overall NFL draft pick, Bryce Young. His replacement, veteran Andy Dalton, led Carolina to its first win of the season in Week 3, putting up jaw-dropping numbers along the way.
There are also rumors that the Panthers are done with Young, despite what they have said about him publicly. So, it wouldn't be completely crazy to see them dip back into the quarterback pool once the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off.
Ewers is definitely seen as a first-round quarterback by most NFL draft experts. ESPN has him ranked either second or third among 2025 NFL Draft-eligible quarterbacks in all four of their experts' big boards.
The Texas Longhorns star hasn't played much in 2024 due to injury. He practiced on Monday, however, and head coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters he would be listed as "questionable" for Saturday's SEC clash against Mississippi State.
When Ewers has gotten his chances on the field, though, he has made the most of them. passing for 691 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions in three games. He's completing a gaudy 73.4 percent of his passes as well and has full command of the Texas offense.
In particular, Ewers' outstanding performance against the staunch Michigan defense in their epic Week 2 clash will stand out in the minds of NFL talent evaluators next spring. If he can play at the same high level the rest of the way in 2024 for the Longhorns, it won't take long for some NFL team to come calling in the 2025 NFL Draft.